Huskies’ short-handed defense plays key role in rally past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Two hours before kickoff and more than five hours before UW’s improbable fourth-quarter comeback Saturday, the Huskies released their availability report.

It included 12 players: five out for the season, five out for the game and two questionable, though neither ended up participating in UW’s 24-20 win. The Husky injury list heavily skews toward the defense.

Eight defensive players were unavailable for UW Saturday, most notably senior cornerback Tacario Davis (ribs) and fifth-year edge rusher Zach Durfee (elbow).

Yet it was the Husky defense that steadied the ship and kept coach Jedd Fisch’s team competitive until the offense’s fourth-quarter eruption.

“We just did what we’re supposed to do,” Fisch said. “We played good football. We played sound football. We covered. We rushed the passer. We tackled really, really well when the opportunity was there. They didn’t get any leaky yardage.”

UW’s defense more than played its part in Saturday’s victory against Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. It held Maryland to season lows in yards rushing, yards passing and points, while providing the platform for UW’s fourth-quarter comeback.

“I feel like our identity is we’re just going to keep fighting, no matter what happens,” UW senior linebacker Jacob Manu said. “No matter what quarter, what score, we’re going to play until the whistle is blown.”

The UW defense was depleted long before kickoff. Along with Durfee and Davis, who was initially considered questionable before being ruled out shortly before the game started, the Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) were also missing veteran defensive back CJ Christian (turf toe).

Junior linebacker Taariq “Buddah” Al-Uqdah (knee) was ruled out for the season earlier this week, joining junior edge rusher Russell Davis II (patellar tendon), fifth-year nickel Dyson McCutcheon (shoulder) and redshirt freshman defensive back Rahim Wright II (upper body). Freshman linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (ACL) and junior defensive tackle Jayvon Parker (Achilles tendon) are still rehabbing from long-term injuries suffered in 2024.

But the defense was asked to pick up some slack early. Sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr.’s first interception of the season and subsequent personal foul penalty gave Maryland its first possession on UW’s 14-yard line. But the Huskies stood tall, allowing just 5 yards and forcing the Terrapins (4-1, 1-1) to settle for a 26-yard field goal by kicker Sean O’Haire.

UW’s defense continued to come up with important moments while the offense struggled. After surrendering a touchdown on Maryland’s second drive, a 4-yard run by quarterback Malik Washington, UW stalled out Maryland’s third drive despite the Terps reaching the Husky 5-yard line after sixth-year edge rusher Deshawn Lynch brought down running back DeJuan Williams for a 5-yard loss. O’Haire kicked another field goal, this time from 29 yards to make it 13-0, but the Huskies stayed within two touchdowns.

The Huskies added an interception late in the first half, too, when sixth-year senior Makell Esteen picked off Washington, but the offense was unable to score despite the good field position.

Washington opened the second half by throwing his lone touchdown of the game, a 2-yard pass to tight end AJ Szymanski, but it was Maryland’s final score of the game. UW forced three consecutive punts, including two three-and-outs, as the offense found some rhythm and began scoring. Fisch credited defensive coordinator Ryan Walters for continuing to throw different defensive looks at the freshman Washington.

“It wasn’t as clean of a picture,” Fisch said. “They did a great job with the rush package to be able to add pressure here, add pressure there.”

Washington finished the game 30-for-49 passing for 219 yards and a touchdown. It’s the first time he was held under 250 yards passing this season. He was 15-for-24 passing for just 117 yards during the second half.

Maryland gained just 48 total yards in the fourth quarter. It converted just two of its six third downs in the second half and averaged just 2.5 yards per rush.

UW safety Alex McLaughlin led UW with nine tackles. Lynch, helping fill in for Durfee, added two tackles including one for a loss and two pass breakups after he batted throws at the line of scrimmage. Freshman Dylan Robinson, making his second start in Davis’ place, had two tackles, while Manu, replacing Al-Uqdah for the second-consecutive game, had six tackles including one for a loss.

“We’ve got that next-man-up mentality,” Manu said. “I feel like those guys did a great job coming in and replacing the other guys.”