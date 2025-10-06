7 students hospitalized with minor injuries after Maryland school bus crash

By Racquel Bazos Baltimore Sun

BALTIMORE — Seven students were hospitalized with minor injuries after a school bus crashed in Woodlawn on Monday morning, officials said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said on the social media platform X around 9:30 a.m. that a school bus was involved in the crash near Dogwood and Rolling roads. The bus had been headed to Windsor Mill Middle School, according to its principal..

Of the 47 bus occupants, 31 students refused treatment and were picked up by their parents at the scene, according to Bureau Chief Travis Francis, Fire Department spokesperson. Eight uninjured students were taken to school by another bus, while seven were taken to the hospital. The bus driver refused treatment, Francis said.

Police referred to the collision as a single-vehicle crash, though the Fire Department had previously said multiple vehicles were involved.

“We followed our protocol for bus accidents, and all students were evaluated by EMS at the scene,” Principal Rodrick Hobbs wrote to families of students in the crash. “School administrators are on the scene providing support and staff from the Department of Transportation are investigating this incident. I want you to be assured that the safety of our students is our top priority.”

Families with questions should contact the school, he wrote.

Seat belts are not required on buses, district spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala said via email Monday. She declined to comment on personnel matters related to the bus driver.

The Dogwood Station shopping center, which sits at the affected intersection just north of Interstate 70 and west of Interstate 695, was quiet Monday morning after the crash had cleared, though shattered brake light pieces and destroyed shrubbery were visible off Rolling Road.

A 16-year-old girl died and a 17-year-old boy was severely injured in September following a bus crash in Harford County, when two passenger vehicles collided with a bus. C. Milton Wright High School’s Blake Elliott was memorialized at the her soccer team’s first game of the season without her last week.