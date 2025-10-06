As Medicare open enrollment nears, here’s how you can prepare and avoid common mistakes

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15, and Spokane Public Library has an upcoming event to get you ready.

Join Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors at the Shadle Library on Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to learn what your options are and what you’re eligible for.

“This event is for anyone with questions, whether the person is seeking Medicare coverage for themselves or helping a friend or family member with the process,” Spokane Public librarian Becky Mace said.

SHIBA is a state service to help Washington residents navigate the enrollment process by providing information on all that is available and all that is required. The event will walk attendees through the various plans and financial assistance programs, additional coverage through private insurers and fraud prevention.

“It can be a daunting task to understand insurance plans and select the right one for your needs,” Mace said.

Of particular value in this event is that it gives attendees information in a neutral setting, free of sales pitches. Although Original Medicare is the federally provided plan that many are familiar with, the insurance industry provides a buffet of plans to pair. Some plans help cover prescription drug costs, other out-of-pocket costs. Some may offer extra coverage for dental or vision, and some may have various perks like gym memberships or transportation support.

“It can be challenging to find unbiased information, especially in the insurance industry, so this event helps people find the information they need without feeling pressured into buying anything.”

Mistakes are common with Medicare. Many first-time applicants think some plans are the same, such as Medigap and Medicare Advantage, which despite both being offered by private insurance companies, function with Original Medicare very differently, and which one you choose depends on many personal factors.

Another common mistake is not reassessing your Medicare plans during open enrollment. It’s a great time to review the availability of your provider network and changing prescription needs for the coming year. This year’s enrollment deadline is Dec. 7.

Some Medicare recipients qualify for additional government-provided coverage, such as “dual eligibles,” who can receive Medicare and Medicaid benefits. It’s easy to overpay when you don’t realize you qualify for additional benefits, so it’s important to know where to get reliable information about what help is available.

As if the enrollment process itself isn’t daunting enough, Medicare users also need to brush up on common fraud practices. Fraud can come in the form of false marketing, provider or representative impersonation, billing manipulation, identity theft and more.

It’s important to know what red flags to look out for, such as people asking for sensitive information, offers for free devices and benefits, requests for payment in unconventional forms such as cryptocurrency or gift cards.

“Events like this provide the community with a needed resource – information on something that improves their quality of life and helps them navigate a stressful process.”

To learn more about this and other community education events, visit spokanelibrary.org or call (509) 444-5300.