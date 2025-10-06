Body discovered by fisherman in Hayden Lake

A fisher found a body floating in Hayden Lake, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement responded Sunday around 11 a.m. to Henry Point, east of the city of Hayden, to a report of a person in the water.

Deputies used a drone to fly over the area and then a “marine vessel” to confirm the person was deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

There are no signs of foul play. The Kootenai County Coroner will determine the identity, cause and manner of death.