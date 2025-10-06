Prep roundup: Addi Jay knocks in go-ahead run in eighth inning, Mt. Spokane slowpitch takes sole possession of first with win over University

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 12, University 11 (8): Addi Jay knocked in Emme Bond with a go-ahead two-out single in the top of the eighth inning and the visiting Wildcats (13-0, 11-0) edged the Titans (11-2, 10-1) to take over sole possession of first place in the league with two games remaining.

Bond doubled with one down and went to third on a groundout before scoring without a throw on Jay’s base hit.

U-Hi put two on with two outs in the bottom half, but Avery Fox got Ella Jensen to pop out to end the game.

Mt. Spokane built a 9-1 lead through two innings, but the Titans scored three in the third, six in the fifth and one in the sixth to take a one-run lead. The Wildcats tied it 11-11 in the seventh inning on a solo homer by Riley Kincaid.

Kaydin Bradeen went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs for Mt. Spo. Jay finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Ava Hubble homered twice and knocked in three for U-Hi.

Mead 11, Rogers 1 (5): Mia Martin went 2 for 2 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs and the Panthers (11-2, 9-2) beat the visiting Pirates (3-10, 3-8). Hope Murdock and Ashley Kerber had two hits and two RBIs apiece for Mead.

Central Valley 30, North Central 0 (5): Whitney Hollen hit a home run with six runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Bears (11-5, 8-3) beat the Wolfpack (0-14, 0-11). Cora Donley went 4 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs for CV, while Ella Bendele added four hits and knocked in six.

Lewis and Clark 22, Cheney 10 (5): Rhiannon Kilgore went 4 for 4 with four runs and five RBIs and the Tigers (6-7, 5-6) topped the Blackhawks (3-11, 2-9). Beibhinn Kilgore added three hits, three runs and four RBIs for LC.

Shadle Park 10, Ridgeline 6: Bella Dahl and Maddie Mann drove in two runs apiece and the Highlanders (9-5, 7-4) defeated the visiting Falcons (10-5, 6-5). Quincy Coder and Ada Case had three hits apiece for Ridgeline.

Deer Park 14, East Valley 12: Jaylee Gilbert knocked in Madeline Lebsack with the go-ahead run during a six-run seventh inning rally and the visiting Stags (8-6, 7-4) knocked off the Knights (3-10, 3-8). Lebsack went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Deer Park. JC Weger had three hits and three RBIs for EV.

Ferris 9, Gonzaga Prep 6: Frankie Schone went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and the Saxons (7-6, 5-6) outlasted the Bullpups (1-12, 1-10). Ellie Robinson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Ferris. Anna Brodigan had three hits and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Girls soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Ridgeline 3, Cheney 1: Quinn Mueller scored the go-ahead goal late in the first half and added an insurance marker in the 62nd minute to help the Falcons (7-4-0, 3-2-0) beat the Blackhawks (3-6-2, 0-4-1). Mueller assisted on Lydia Lynn’s goal midway through the first half.

Ferris 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Hailey Orellana scored the go-ahead goal, her second of the game, in the 75th minute and the visiting Saxons (2-4-2, 2-2-1) topped the Bullpups (2-7-1, 1-3-1). Jolina Olson scored off an assist by Kyla Welsh in the 49th minute for the Bullpups.

Lewis and Clark 8, Shadle Park 0: Megan Mitchell and Mia Valdez scored two goals apiece and the Tigers (6-1-2, 3-1-1) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-8-0, 0-5-0) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Mt. Spokane 4, University 2: Breanna Caul scored in the 31st minute to make it 3-1 and the visiting Wildcats (5-1-3, 4-0-1) defeated the Titans (5-2-3, 3-1-1).

Mead 5, Central Valley 0: The visiting Panthers (7-2-3, 3-0-2) beat the Bears (3-6-2, 2-3-0). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Deer Park 6, Riverside 0: Sienna Breneman scored three goals with an assist and the visiting Stags (4-4-1) beat the Rams (4-4-1) in a nonleague game. Ava Reed had two goals and an assist for Deer Park.