Spokane County saw 120 suicide deaths last year. New license plate emblems are aimed at raising awareness

As suicide deaths in Spokane County remain high, all county-owned vehicles will bear an emblem asking those in crisis to seek help.

The purchase of 200 suicide prevention license plate emblems will also support suicide prevention programs for veterans, service members and their families.

Suicidality is higher in Spokane than the state as a whole. There were 120 Spokane County suicide deaths in 2024 and another 68 deaths so far this year. While 14.8 per 100,000 individuals died of suicide in Washington state last year, Spokane County saw more than 21 per 100,000 residents die by suicide.

Veterans disproportionately die by suicide both in Spokane County and the nation as a whole.

More than 32,000 veterans and 6,500 military personnel call Spokane home. Of the 120 suicide deaths in 2024, 21 were veterans. Sixteen Spokane County veterans died in Spokane in 2024. Despite being 7% of the Washington population, veterans account for 18% of total suicides in the state.

Emblems will be placed on Spokane County police cars, maintenance trucks and other county vehicle license plates. They advertise the 988 suicide and crisis prevention hotline.

NAMI Spokane Director Chauntelle Lieske said awareness of the hotline is essential to suicide prevention.

“Everyone who answers 988 is a mental health councilor trained in being able to talk with them about the feelings that they’re experiencing. It’s just an open dialog of what they’re feeling in the moment, what resources they may need, what they’re struggling with right then,” Lieske said.

Each suicide prevention license plate emblem costs $18 to purchase from the state Department of Veterans Affairs. Funds from the purchases go toward a state suicide prevention grant program and a peer corps support program within the department.

“Your leadership sends a powerful message: that Spokane County stands with its veterans and the value of every life. If just one person sees that emblem and reaches out for help, that’s well worth it,” Solomon Gilbert, Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs deputy director, told Spokane County Commissioners at a meeting last week. “Your leadership helps drive community awareness and funds essential programs that save lives.”

Lieske said awareness-raising campaigns like this can be essential in removing stigma from reaching out for help.

“One of the biggest reasons someone does not reach out for support is because of stigma and shame. That if they do reach out, they’re going to be treated differently or poorly,” she said. “The more that we can openly talk about mental health the more likely it is that our community members will reach out for the help and support.”

The general public can also purchase the emblem at local auto licensing offices.