19-year-old motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash in north Spokane

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after a high-speed crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in north Spokane, according to police.

The crash was reported about 1:20 p.m. in the area of Nevada Street and St. Thomas More Way, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. One 911 caller estimated the motorcyclist, a man, was driving 90 mph.

Police and medics found the motorcyclist down in the roadway. He died at the scene, police said.

Police believe he struck the back of the other vehicle and crashed.

Prior to the crash, officers observed the same motorcycle near Nevada Street and Francis Avenue, according to the release. Officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist after noting he did not have any license plates displayed.

The motorcyclist did not stop and fled north on Nevada at a high speed, according to police. Officers did not follow the motorcyclist after he sped away. He has not been publicly identified.

Police are investigating.