ALDS: How Mariners’ Gabe Speier became the ‘best lefty reliever in the big leagues’

DETROIT — Before they saw Gabe Speier’s resurgence on the mound, Mariners pitching coaches Pete Woodworth and Trent Blank heard about it straight from the lefty’s mouth.

This was back in February, at the outset of spring training, and Woodworth and Blank were going through their welcome-back meetings with each pitcher, discussing winter work and setting goals for the season.

The meetings are fairly routine, maybe even a bit rote.

“But every now and then a guy will come in there and say, ‘This is what I’m [expletive] doing. … I made some mistakes last year; I am not doing that again. This is who I am, and this is what I’m going to do.’ … And that’s what that meeting was [with Speier],” Woodworth said Monday afternoon outside the Comerica Park visitors clubhouse.

“That kind of shook us in our seats.”

Speier’s prediction morphed into conviction, and the Mariners are benefiting from the best season of the 30-year-old’s career.

In the first playoff appearance of his career, Speier looms as one of the most important players in the American League Division Series between the Mariners and Tigers, and his confidence appears to be at an all-time high after retiring all eight batters he faced in the first two games of the series.

Speier has been especially important against the Tigers’ dynamic threat of Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene, left-handed sluggers who are batting second and third in the Detroit lineup, respectively.

“This is what you play for, postseason baseball,” Speier said after the Mariners’ 3-2 victory Sunday in Seattle. “Last year was tough, but it gave me some motivation to really work hard this offseason, get back to my true form, I guess you would say.”

In 2023, Speier had a breakthrough season with the Mariners, posting a 3.79 ERA in 69 games and leading all MLB pitchers with a 78.2% first-pitch strike rate.

A left rotator cuff strain derailed much of his 2024 season, and he entered last offseason determined to regain his fastball velocity. To do so, Blank suggested Speier use heavy plyometric balls to throw against a wall throughout the winter, and Speier said he felt as strong as ever going into spring training.

He indicated as much to Woodworth and Blank in their sit-down meeting.

“Obviously, he’s got to go out there and do it,” Woodworth said, “and he’s done that every day since then.”

Speier has been one of the most effective left-handed relievers in MLB this season, with a 2.61 ERA and a .087 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) that ranks sixth-best among all relievers. His 33.7% strikeout rate and 69.1% first-pitch strike rate lead all M’s pitchers.

Left-handed hitters, as you’d expect, have continued to struggle against Speier, who held lefties to a .179 average and a .516 OPS in 122 regular-season plate appearances.

He’s also had his best season against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .203 average with a .615 OPS in 131 plate appearances.

“[He’s the] best lefty reliever in big leagues right now, I would say,” Mariners reliever Matt Brash said. “He’s doing his thing, and we’ve leaned on him a lot through a lot this year. And I’m glad he gets to show it.”