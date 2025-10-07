Ask the doctors: GERD, sinus infections and ear fullness can all be related

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My nose has been plugged up for a few weeks from a sinus infection. Now my left ear is feeling full, and sounds are muffled. Can that be related? My dad says yes. (He has GERD; he says it has affected his hearing.) GERD is so different from a sinus infection that I don’t get it.

Dear Reader: You are correct that GERD and a sinus infection are different conditions. Gastroesophageal reflux disease, commonly called GERD, is a digestive disorder. When the acidic contents of the stomach come back up into the esophagus and beyond, it can irritate the delicate tissues. A sinus infection is an upper respiratory condition. The hollow, air-filled spaces in the bones above and around the nose become inflamed. This can be due to a viral or bacterial infection, or in response to allergens or other airborne irritants.

However, your father is also correct. Both GERD and a sinus infection can have an adverse effect on hearing. The upper respiratory and upper digestive tracts cross paths anatomically with the middle ear in the nasopharynx, an area in the upper part of the throat. The structures of the middle ear connect to the nasopharynx by the eustachian tubes. These are narrow, hollow canals that help regulate air pressure in the middle ear. As you swallow, chew or yawn, a pair of muscles located in the soft palate contract. This briefly opens a valve within the eustachian tubes. This allows air to flow in or out, depending on the atmospheric pressure.

The acid reflux of GERD can surge beyond the esophagus and reach the throat. When this occurs, the corrosive liquids can cause inflammation and swelling at the opening to the eustachian tubes. In addition to equalizing pressure, the eustachian tubes allow mucus and fluids that collect in the ear to drain into the throat. The narrowing of the tubes associated with GERD can cause the tubes to become blocked, muffling sound and setting the stage for infection.

The same principles apply to a sinus infection. The inflammation and buildup of mucus that occurs in a sinus infection can block the tubes. This type of blockage is known as obstructive eustachian tube dysfunction. Symptoms include the sensation of fullness and diminished hearing that you describe. Some people hear popping or clicking sounds, develop tinnitus, have problems with balance, or experience discomfort or even pain. A prolonged blockage increases the risk of middle ear infections.

Clogged eustachian tubes can respond to home remedies. These include chewing gum, yawning, the use of a saline spray or rinse, or decongestants or antihistamines. If symptoms continue for more than two weeks, it would be a good idea to seek medical care. Clinical evaluation may include tests to assess whether the tubes are functioning properly. If a sinus infection is causing the obstruction, medications may be prescribed to treat the infection.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.