Letters for Tuesday, Oct. 7

Rick Klingler and growth in Liberty Lake

Liberty Lake residents have the opportunity to vote for a new energetic City Council member, Rick Klingler, who has shown integrity, accountability and collaboration with community members. He is ready to make decisions for well-planned growth.

Rick has been an active and contributing member of the Liberty Lake community for 22 years. He is a senior account executive with MCG Health and has earned an MBA degree. He is more than qualified to advance the public’s interests and issues as a City Council member. His wife, Lauralee, is a dedicated teacher, with over 30 years’ experience, teaching now at Liberty Creek Elementary.

Rick has been meeting with community members, listening to their concerns extensively this summer and fall showing his commitment to transparency addressing issues. He knows citizens are concerned about traffic, housing density and public safety. There is no contesting his dedication to the Liberty Lake community’s well-being!

The residents of Liberty Lake urgently need to give Rick the opportunity to represent our best interests to ensure our quality of life.

When the ballots come out, everyone must vote for a fresh new start and an energetic new face in 2026. Please vote for Rick Klingler!

Katie Ferris

Liberty Lake

Together Spokane will deliver on the mandate

Discussing administrations, whether federal, state or local, mistrust seems to quickly enter conversations: “They don’t do what the community mandates.” As Spokane voters, we have minimal influence of federal and state legislative and administrative decisions, but Spokane is our home, and we have the privilege and obligation to improve our community.

Having worked 30-plus years within state government, I understand the reasons for the shared mistrust of government. As someone who has devoted thousands of volunteer hours to parks, most recently working with the Together Spokane team, building the best community centric partnership, I have learned to trust again. The Together Spokane initiative has so much to offer the Spokane community, but some immediately mislabel it as just another part of the “won’t do as promised leadership” and not worthy of their support.

Spokane voters in 2014, overwhelmingly approved the Riverfront Park bond and Parks delivered what was promised and more. In 2018, Spokane voters approved a Spokane Public Schools bond for six middle schools. All six have been built, three new and three others rebuilt on their prior locations as the community requested.

Spokane parks and schools will cutback if you vote no on Nov. 4; however, to be part of a positive change in your community by providing trade skills opportunities, a much-needed indoor swimming facility, improved recreational opportunities, upgrades to old schools and neighborhood parks then on Nov. 4 vote yes for schools and yes for parks and they will deliver as mandated by you, the voter.

Bob Anderson

Spokane

Mark Bitz for CV School Board

I am proud to write this letter in support of Mark Bitz for Central Valley School Board, Position 5.

I had the privilege of working side by side with Mark at North Pines Middle School, where we served students who needed more than just academics. They needed caring, compassionate and supportive educators who believed in them. In every circumstance, Mark demonstrated not only his deep knowledge and brilliance as an educator, but also his ability to meet students with patience, empathy, and respect. He understands that education is not just about curriculum; it is about nurturing and supporting the whole child.

Mark is thoughtful and well-rounded, with the rare ability to balance his convictions with genuine openness. He listens carefully, considers diverse perspectives, and works collaboratively to find solutions that serve the greater good. I have seen firsthand how he builds trust and inspires confidence, not just with students, but with colleagues and the community.

The qualities that made Mark such an exceptional educator are the very same qualities that will make him an outstanding board member. He is committed to doing what is best for students, families, and our community as a whole.

I wholeheartedly believe Mark Bitz is the best candidate for CVSD, Position 5. His integrity, wisdom, and collaborative spirit will help guide our district toward a future we can all be proud of.

Lisa Harding

Greenacres

Kate Telis for Spokane council

The upcoming Spokane municipal election for District 2 offers two clear choices. Our future as a sustainable community that supports diversity, honors the residents by listening to them and shows a clear path forward points to Kate Telis.

As a former City Council member and council president I know how difficult it is to create policy that works for the majority. Kate is someone who will not bow to special interests as her opponent has done. Rather she will chart a path that is inclusive and fair to the city she serves.

We, as a community, are at a crossroads. We must reject the divisiveness that is plaguing our country and come together in the best interests of all of us. Please join me in voting for Kate Telis for Spokane City Council.

Lori Kinnear

Spokane

Spokane homeless studies

Recently city leaders launched a “Bipartisan Task Force on Homelessness.” Unfortunately, this still means more taxpayer money being committed when the city is already overspending its annual budget.

What is often overlooked is that Spokane has already paid for 12 special studies on homelessness since 2015, plus this newest one – bringing the total to 13. In addition, there are two ongoing annual studies required by state and federal law: the point-in-time count (2005) and the Homeless Housing Annual Report (2006). That’s nearly 20 annual reports on top of the 13 special studies.

Here is just a sample of the major reports already completed by the city of Spokane and its partner agencies:

• 2015 – Spokane Coordinated Assessment & Housing System Evaluation.

• 2016 – Spokane Homeless Housing Plan Update.

• 2017 – Homeless Strategic Plan Update.

• 2018 – Regional Plan to Address Homelessness.

• 2019 – Shelter System Capacity Report.

• 2020 – Homeless Housing, Assistance & Prevention.

• 2021 – Regional Crisis Response System Review.

• 2022 – Camp Hope Data & Shelter Transition Report.

• 2022 – Spokane Regional Homeless Housing Plan.

• 2023 – Spokane Homeless Housing Plan (5-Year Plan).

• 2024 – Shelter Capacity & Needs Assessment.

Despite this information, Spokane continues to fund “new” studies instead of acting on the recommendations already identified. Our city does not suffer from a lack of information – it suffers from a lack of follow-through.

It is time our leaders stop wasting scarce tax dollars on duplicating research and instead focus on implementing the solutions that are already well-documented and long overdue.

Bud Stanley

Spokane

Government programs do more damage than good

We sure see a lot of letters condemning Baumgartner’s support for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” and how so many government programs are being cut which supposedly negatively affects the poor. What I’m hearing is just how many programs there are that “help” the poor. If there have been all these “helpful” government programs that we Trump voters support so “selfishly” cutting, why didn’t they actually help? Why are there still so many poor people? Shouldn’t the “generosity” of our huge, powerful benevolent government have solved this problem? After all, we have had all this “help” since FDR initiated the New Deal.

Instead, maybe we all should be looking at these programs like Trump supporters do and recognize that they have caused way more damage than they ever did help. The more government “help” we have the more poverty we see. When we allowed government to replace responsible adults, we encouraged people to be irresponsible. The poor are told not to try and pull themselves up because by doing so they will “lose their benefits.” Trump understands this and by eliminating as many government programs as we can we both slash government’s cost and encourage people to take responsibility for themselves.

Trump and Baumgartner voters understand this, and we support the continued slashing of the federal government and look forward to more people, instead of languishing in poverty, becoming self-supporting successful individuals who won’t have to be loyal Democrat voters in the future. We can Make America Great Again.

Rob Leach

Mica