Prep roundup: MODE Prep gets first taste of Grind Session action; Mt. Spokane slowpitch stays undefeated

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

MODE Prep went 0-3 at a Grind Session play-in tournament over the weekend in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. But all three losses were within 10 points, and according to coach Jon Adams, they “were right there in every game. All things considered I was pretty positive.”

MODE Prep dealt with injuries over the weekend and played just six players over the three games. They were led in scoring by Zuby Toms, who averaged 27 points per game, and Matt Cummins with 12 points and eight assists per game.“These guys learned that they can compete,” Adams said of his team, playing in the new national prep circuit program’s first three games. “We have a lot to work on but we have a lot to work with.”

Next up is the Great Western Fall Classic at Juan Diego High School in Draper, Utah, Thursday through Saturday. MODE Prep’s first local game is against Elite Prep (Seattle) at North Idaho College on Nov. 13.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 20, East Valley 0 (5): Quincy Schuerman knocked in six runs with a home run and double and the Wildcats (14-0, 12-0) shut out the visiting Knights (3-11, 3-9). Emme Bond hit a home run and double for Mt. Spokane.

University 20, Lewis and Clark 9 (6): Kai Coursey went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs and the visiting Titans (12-2, 11-1) beat the Tigers (6-8, 5-7) in a six innings of a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Vienna Klein went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for LC.

Ridgeline 8, Central Valley 7: Kadence Barcus went 4 for 4 with a double and RBI as the visiting Falcons (10-5, 7-5) beat the Bears (11-5, 8-4). Ella Bendele went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for CV. Central Valley scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the seventh to come up just short of RL.

Mead 18, Gonzaga Prep 0 (5): Destinie Startin and Ashley Kerber had four hits apiece and the visiting Panthers (12-2, 10-2) shut out the Bullpups (1-13, 1-11). Ali Malsom drove in four for Mead.

Shadle Park 14, Ferris 2: McKenzie Duncan drove in four on three hits with a home run and the visiting Highlanders (10-5, 8-4) defeated the Saxons (7-6, 5-7). Ava DeLeon and Ginger Kelly had two hits apiece for Ferris.

Rogers 12, Cheney 7: Mahayla English went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the Pirates (4-10, 4-8) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-12, 2-10). Alexis Rabaglia hit two home runs and three RBIs for Cheney.

Deer Park 24, North Central 2 (5): Kapri Bailey went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs as the Stags (8-6, 7-4) beat the visiting Wolfpack (0-14, 0-11). Jillian Marshall, Madeline Lebsack and Makenzie Reynolds also homered for DP.

Girls soccer

GSL 2A

North Central 3, Clarkston 1: Marley Spencer scored one goal and the visiting Wolfpack (5-6, 4-3) defeated the Bantams (2-7-1, 0-5). Daniella Lucas scored one goal for the Bantams.

West Valley 10, Pullman 0: Kyia Silva and Kailey Willis scored two goals apiece as the visiting Eagles (10-0, 5-0) beat the Greyhounds (4-3-2, 3-1).

East Valley 7, Rogers 0: Katelyn Marshall scored two goals and the visiting Knights (6-3-2, 3-2-1) beat the Pirates (1-6-1, 0-1). Navya Poflee, Jillian Justice, Maelynn Martinez, Shiah Mullerleile and Olivia Berg each scored a goal for EV.

Volleyball

Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 0: Jenna Roberts had 14 kills and three aces and the visiting Tigers (4-4, 4-1) beat the Blackhawks (5-5, 1-4). Leah Pettet had 10 assists and two aces for Cheney.

Clarkston 3, North Central 0: Jordan Cassetto had 11 kills, Lexi Roberts added 27 assists and the Bantams (5-6, 4-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (1-11, 1-6). Micaela Mendez had five kills for NC.







Cross Country

NE2B Meet #3 South (Freeman)

Boys – 1, Freeman 21. 2, Garfield-Palouse 75. 3, Colton 103. 4, Reardan 107. 5, Liberty (Spangle) 108. 6, Colfax 113. 7, Asotin 213. 8, Lind-Ritzville 234.

1, Tanner Baerlocher (COL) 17:12.19. 2, Bessire (FRE) 17:19.00. 3, Kann (FRE) 17:59.98. 4, Cotton (FRE) 18:10.07. 5, Offereins (FRE) 18:20.68. 6, Lawson (GP) 18:26.05. 7, Jones (FRE) 18:33.11. 8, Beck (FRE) 18:34.36.

Girls – 1, Freeman 18. 2, Colfax 42.

1, Audrey Santman (FRE) 20:51.09. 2, Dreyer (FRE) 22:08.89. 3, Sievers (GP) 22:14.55. 4, Rohrbach (LIB) 22:39.84. 5, Holling (LIB) 23:02.18. 6, Bessire (FRE) 23:13.09. 7, Laughary (GP) 23:53.13. 8, Kritzeck (GP) 24:18.22.

NE 1B/2B League Meet (Newport)

Boys – 1, Northwest Christian 39. 2, Chewelah 52. 3, Republic 77. 4, Davenport 94. 5, Northport 115. 6, Kettle Falls 155. 7, Newport 188.

1, Francis Sety (CHE) 18:14.7. 2, Vlietstra (NWC) 18:30.3. 3, Sandwick (CUS) 18:58.6. 4, Gliddon (REP) 19:08.5. 5, Reeves (KF) 19:10.3. 6, Davenport (DAV) 19:17.6. 7, Boone (NWC) 19:33.3. 8, Schlining (CHE) 19:42.3.

Girls-1, Saint George’s 54. 2, Northwest Christian 68. 3, Chewelah 77. 4, Newport 86. 5, Republic 91. 6, Chesterton Academy 105.

1, Allie Robertson (NWC) 21:11.7. 2, Thomas (STG) 21:12.0. 3, Busby (NEW) 21:38.4. 4, Hartman (CA) 21:44.0. 5, Nachreiner (STG) 21:52.2. 6, Collins (NEW) 22:22.9. 7, Gliddon (REP) 22:33.5. 8, Wynecoop (DAV) 22:47.1.