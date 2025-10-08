EWU to release tailgate party cookbook next summer

From staff reports

Eastern Washington University is bringing a tailgate party to a kitchen near you, but first it needs your help.

“We want the boldest, tastiest, most crowd-pleasin’ dishes you’ve got, the kind that turn heads and keep fans coming back for seconds,” EWU’s Office of the President wrote on its website. “Sure, we all know how to toss burgers and dogs on the grill (and we love a classic!), but we’re looking for those show-stopping, flavor-packed favorites that bring serious game-day energy. Think big flavor, easy prep, and major sideline swagger.”

EWU’s Office of the President is accepting recipes at ewu.edu/about/leadership/president/cookbook.

Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 1.

The university anticipates the cookbook release to take place next summer, right in time for summer grilling and tailgate season.