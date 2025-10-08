Fireworks mortar suspected as cause of Pullman apartment fire

By Emily Pearce Moscow-Pullman Daily News

It’s likely that fireworks were used to cause the explosion that sparked Sunday’s Pullman apartment building fire.

More details were released into how the apartment complex on the 100 block of NW Larry Street in Pullman was set ablaze during 40-year-old Elijah Reagan’s initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Colfax’s Whitman County Superior Court.

Court documents allege that Reagan shot fireworks out of a mortar inside his apartment unit, which blew a hole through the ceiling, catching several other apartments on fire. Law enforcement had also reportedly found a TNT dynamite blasting machine plunger box with a handle inside Reagan’s apartment.

Reagan was arrested on a first-degree arson charge late Sunday night after an armed standoff took place atop of the Lewiston Hill.

Authorities had located Reagan’s vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 195 that evening and followed in pursuit. Court documents show Reagan had reportedly evaded law enforcement driving erratically and at one point over 60 miles per hour with a deflated tire.

The chase ended when Reagan’s tires were reportedly spiked at the junction of U.S. highways 195 and 95.

Officers believe that Reagan had been under the influence of methamphetamine that evening. Court documents show Reagan was armed with a shotgun that was discharged during the standoff. No one was injured.