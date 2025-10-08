Gonzaga’s nonconference game against Oregon to air on NBC streaming platform

For the first time since a neutral-site meeting with Baylor in 2022, Gonzaga will appear on NBC’s popular streaming platform this season when it faces Oregon in a highly-anticipated nonconference game at the Moda Center in downtown Portland.

According to Oregon’s finalized basketball schedule, the Dec. 21 game between the Zags and Ducks will tip off at 3 p.m. Peacock will carry the live television broadcast when the teams link up for the first time since the 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis.

It’s just the second time Gonzaga’s played on Peacock, a subscription-based streaming service founded by NBC in 2020, and first time since the Zags lost to Baylor 64-63 in a top-15 showdown between the nonconference opponents on Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Tip times and TV broadcast details are available for just three other Gonzaga games at this point.

The team’s Nov. 24 opener at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas will start at 6:30 p.m. and air on TNT, followed by a Nov. 25 game against Maryland that will tip at 6:30 p.m. and air on truTV. The following week, Gonzaga will travel to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for a Dec. 5 game against Kentucky that will start at 4 p.m. PT and air on ESPN2.

Gonzaga is expected to enter the 2025-26 season as a Top 25 team, coming in at No. 20 in the final preseason rankings released by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello on Tuesday. Oregon didn’t appear in ESPN’s rankings, but the Ducks were one of five teams “next in line,” along with San Diego State, Ohio State, Texas and Michigan State.

Coming off a NCAA Tournament Round of 32 appearance, Dana Altman’s team will be led by two seniors and former Gonzaga recruits in point guard Jackson Shelstad and center Nate Bittle. Both players were recently named to the 10-player preseason All-Big Ten team released earlier this week.