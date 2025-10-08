The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

3:08 p.m.: Philadephia at L.A. Dodgers (tentative) TBS / TruTV

6:08 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chi. Cubs (tentative) TBS / TruTV

Basketball, NBA preseason

4:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New York NBATV

Football, college

4 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at Kennesaw State ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Tulane ESPN

5 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Sam Houston CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Southern Miss at Georgia Southern ESPN2

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants Prime Video

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf

Noon: Korn Ferry Tour Championship Golf

8 p.m.: PGA: Baycurrent Classic Golf

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Seattle ESPN+

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change