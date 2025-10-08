Prep roundup: Kinley Collins scores four goals for Cheney; GSL 2A cross country results

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Cheney 8, Shadle Park 0: Kinley Collins scored four goals and the Blackhawks (4-6-2, 1-4-1) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-9, 0-6). Molly Domrese and Makayla Swegle each scored two goals while Kaycee Curley assisted on three Cheney goals.

Ridgeline 3, Ferris 1: Quinn Mueller finished with two goals and an assist and the visiting Falcons (8-4, 4-2) defeated the Saxons (2-5-1, 2-3-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Hailey Orellana assisted Leah Weller on the Ferris goal.

University 1, Mead 1: Addison Cox scored the equalizer in the 65th minute and the Titans (5-2-4, 3-1-2) tied the visiting Panthers (7-2-4, 3-0-3). Olivia Berry scored a goal for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 5, Central Valley 0: The Wildcats (6-1-3, 5-0-1) defeated the visiting Bears (3-7-3, 2-4). Details were unavailable.

Lewis and Clark 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: The Tigers (7-1-2, 4-1-1) defeated the visiting Bullpups (2-8-1, 1-4-1) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Shadle Park 0: Jayna Humbert had seven kills and four blocks and the Bullpups (8-1, 5-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-8, 1-5). Chloe Hampton had 13 assists for Shadle Park.

Cross Country





GSL 2A #3 East Valley at Clarkston

Boys – 1, East Valley 15. 1, Avery Peters (CLK) 17:38.77. 2, Miles Bouterse (CLK) 19:50.07. 3, Thomas Scott (EV) 20:27.81.

Girls – 1. East Valley 15. 1, Elise Stoffregen (CLK) 21:39.39. 2, Katelyn Scharff (EV) 23:56.14. 3, Hazel Ebert (EV) 24:43.74.

GSL 2A #3 Rogers at North Central

Boys – 1, North Central 15. 2, Rogers 50. 1, Elliot Yegge (NC) 17:55.51. 2, Eli Pettis (NC) 18:07.26. 3, Emrin Steele (NC) 18:09.10.

Girls – 1, North Central 15. 1, Alexandra Aden (NC) 21:56.10. 2, Anna Cumberland (NC) 23:18.30. 3, Matilda Parker (NC) 23:35.92.

GSL 2A #3 Pullman, Deer Park at West Valley

Boys – West Valley 24-Pullman 31. West Valley 16-Deer Park 44. Pullman 17-Deer Park 43. 1, Evan McKenzie (WV) 16:37. 2, Cade Udy (PUL) 16:48. 3, John Kiernan (WV) 16:57.

Girls – Pullman 22-West Valley 39. West Valley 26-Deer Park 29. Pullman 18-Deer Park 41.1, Ada Harris (PUL) 20:37. 2, Quincy Andrews (WV) 20:50. 3, Aubrey Lightfoot (PUL) 20:59.9.