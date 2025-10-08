This day in history: The Spokane Coliseum was a-rockin’, maybe too much for city officials

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Concertgoers had been throwing firecrackers into the Spokane Coliseum audience from the balcony, prompting a debate over whether rock concerts there should be banned.

In the end, the city’s Sports, Entertainment, Arts and Convention Board ruled that the concerts would continue.

“However, the Coliseum manager … was asked to request that the promoter of each concert make a public announcement that the concert will be stopped if violations continue,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

The manager was also asked to contact radio disc jockeys and have them “appeal to young persons to stop the practice.”

The manager noted that “there have been fewer than 10 explosions and no one has been reported injured.”

From 1925: Plans were proceeding for a massive Northwest Indian Council to be held in Spokane Oct. 30-31, 1925.

The Spokane Chronicle became positively lyrical when writing about the prospect.

“As darkness breaks into dawn tomorrow morning, out from the hills of Stevens County will come 26 Indian messengers on their cayuses carrying the invitation of the Northwest Indian Council organization to their … brothers and sisters in 26 tribes,” the Chronicle reported. “Not since the days of Indian activities on the northwestern frontier has such a historic and picturesque setting taken place as will be portrayed when the Indian messengers leave Wellpinit.”