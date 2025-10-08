Week 6 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane stay solid in state polls; Mead focuses with big games looming

Coaches do not like to talk about polls, preferring to let the play of the field talk. But it is fun for media and fans, so let’s get into it a little bit.

There are two main football polls in the state: the media poll and the coaches association poll. In both this week, Gonzaga Prep was recognized as one of the top 4A teams in the state – the media had the Bullpups at No. 2 (with two first-place votes) and the coaches had them at No. 4.

Mt. Spokane ranked eighth by the media and ninth by the coaches in 3A. The Greater Spokane League 2A division did not have a team in either top 10.

With the regular season winding down, remember that three 4A, three 3A and four 2A teams from the GSL will advance to the postseason this year.

Let’s go around the league and take a closer look at the matchups for Week 6.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Mt. Spokane (4-1) at Lewis and Clark (2-3): Friday, 5 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Wildcats got more than they wanted from a tough U-Hi squad last week but used two long fourth quarter drives to hold off the Titans and stay tied with Cheney at the top of the 3A playoff race.

The Tigers took it on the chin against G-Prep last week, but they already have the inside track on the third 4A postseason berth – though that will likely mean a Tuesday play-in game before the Week 10 Round-of-32 playoffs.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep (5-0) at Shadle Park (1-4): Thursday, 7 p.m. at ONE. The Bullpups have yet to be seriously challenged this season, outscoring opponents 215-50, with most of the points against coming in the fourth quarter against backups. Fullback Jimmy Grainger and wing Jonah Keller are a formidable 1-2 punch on the ground; Keller and Isaiah Docken each have five TD catches.

The Highlanders have been shut out three of their last four games and have given up 61 points in a game twice.

Mead (4-1) at Ridgeline (2-3): The Panthers bounced back from their Battle of the Bell loss to handle winless Ferris, but two defensive touchdowns and six sacks made the score more lopsided than the action. Mead cannot look past Ridgeline to see Cheney and G-Prep lurking the next two weeks.

Falcons used a fourth quarter 80-yard TD catch-and-run from Kolton Peil to Riley Owens to edge CV and stay in the thick of the 3A postseason chase.

Cheney (4-1) at Central Valley (1-4): The Blackhawks exploded for 61 points last week against Shadle with senior RB Ashton Schwendiman rushing for three short touchdowns. The Bears lost a close one late and need a win to keep fading postseason hopes alive.

University (2-3) at Ferris (0-5): U-Hi, behind punishing sophomore RB Toby Thornburg, hung tough with Mt. Spokane last week in its pursuit of the third GSL 3A seed. The Saxons have yet to give up fewer than 28 points in a game this season and are averaging 42.6 points against.

GSL 2A

Clarkston (0-5, 0-2) at West Valley (4-1, 2-0): The Eagles seem fully recovered from their early season loss to 1A Lakeside, allowing just 10 points in their first two league games.

Rogers (3-2, 2-1) at Pullman (1-4, 1-2): The Pirates stumbled against West Valley last week and will try to get back on track against one-win Pullman on the road.

North Central (2-3, 0-2) at Deer Park (2-3, 2-1): The Wolfpack has nine points combined in two league games, while the Stags look to keep pace with the other playoff contenders in the league.

Nonleague

East Valley (2-3) at Colville (5-0): The Knights go north to challenge the undefeated Crimson Hawks, ranked No. 7 in 1A in the state media poll. Regardless of outcome, EV (2-1 GSL 2A) will remain with one league loss with three games to play.