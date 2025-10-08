What to stream: Spooky, scary and downright terrifying Halloween viewing

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

With only a few weeks to Halloween, it’s time to lock in for spooky season. While movie theaters will offer horror movies like “Black Phone 2” and “Shelby Oaks,” don’t forget some of the unique offerings on streaming that can up your game. Here’s a guide for where to find all things spooky, scary and downright terrifying for the month of October.

Disney+ and Hulu launched Huluween again this year, making it a destination for more kid-friendly Halloween content and Halloween classics. Disney+ is the home for favorite seasonal movies like “Halloweentown,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Haunted Mansion.” The Halloween collection is also browsable by scare level, from “A Little Fear” to “Completely Terrified,” so that’s helpful for managing choices for different groups. Disney+ also has Halloween TV episodes for preschoolers and younger kids, plus a nonstop stream of “The Simpsons” special Halloween episodes, “Treehouse of Horror.”

Hulu has also become an interesting destination for horror films, boasting the Neon library. Check out Oz Perkins’ horror sensations “Longlegs” and “The Monkey,” plus all the “Saw” films and several of M. Night Shyamalan’s best like “The Sixth Sense” and “The Village.”

For more adventurous horror fans, if you’re not already subscribed to Shudder, what are you even doing? The streaming service dedicated to all things horror and genre offers up year-round spooks and scares offering originals, classics and the best releases from the Independent Film Company. Also crucial? A nonstop running stream of films you can opt into to stop the scroll – just like TV used to work!

But if you’re looking to explore further, check out the Arrow video streaming service, which has a host of deep cuts, curios, classics and restorations arriving on the platform every week. This week sees a curated list from the editors of horror magazine Rue Morgue, including “Spider Baby,” “Audition” and “Calvaire.”

Oct. 17 brings Gialloween, with a terrific lineup of Italian horror classics including “Tenebrae,” “The Bird with the Crystal Plumage,” “Deep Red,” “What Have They Done to Your Daughters?” and “The Killer Reserved Nine Seats.” Also be sure to check out the premiere of the restoration of Abel Ferrara’s rape-revenge classic “Ms. 45,” which lands on Arrow on Oct. 24. Sometimes you just want someone else to curate something for you, and Arrow does that for all the advanced horror fans.

So whether you’re looking for something more innocent or something more deadly, this lineup of timely Halloween choices is perfect for your seasonal streaming needs.