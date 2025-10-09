10 under $10 for the weekend of Oct. 10-12

1 Cheney Farmers Market Fall Fest – Live music from Mason Van Stone, a free kid’s pumpkin painting (while supplies last), free carnival games, giveaways and over 40 vendors. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Veteran’s Memorial Park, 612 Fourth St., Cheney. Admission: Free.

2 Live Music Fridays – Local musical talent performing live. 6 p.m. Friday. Garland Brew Werks, 605 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Synergistic Interplay: Rob McKirdie – An exhibition featuring sculptures by Rob McKirdie. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. Bryan Oliver Gallery, Whitworth University, 300 W. Hawthorne Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Preston Singletary: Raven and the Box of Daylight – An immersive exhibition that tells the Tlingit story of Raven and his transformation of the world. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.

5 New Leaf Fall Festival – The 10th annual festival features family activities, fall-themed crafts and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. Admission: Free.

6 Maya Jewell Zeller “The Wonder of Mushrooms – The Mysterious World of Fungi” – Get to know the kingdom of fungi like never before with this unique book that blends the science of mycology with lyrical prose and watercolor paintings by Maya Jewell Zeller. 7 p.m. Friday. Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Artisan Craft Food Fair – A vendor fair featuring handmade crafts and regional foods made by over 130 local vendors. All proceeds support Mt. Spokane High School bands. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Mt. Spokane High School, 6015 E. Mt. Spokane Drive. Admission: $3, children 12 and under are free.

8 Farmers Market Cartoons – A selection of kid-friendly animated shorts running during the Moscow Farmers Market. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Kenworthy Theatre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, Idaho. Admission: Free.

9 Holistic Festival – 50 booths providing natural products, remedies, body care, and pain relief. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. CenterPlace Regional Event Center, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley. Admission: $6

10 Ukulele Club – Learn to play the ukulele or just join the ukulele jam session. 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Public Library, 702 E. Front Ave. Admission: Free.