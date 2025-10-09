2 Miami officers shot; man barricaded in house is dead, police say

Police officers arrive at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after two Miami police officers were shot while responding to a call on a shooting on Thursday morning, Oct. 9, 2025, in Allapattah, Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/TNS)

By Milena Malaver, David J. Neal and David Goodhue Miami Herald

MIAMI — Two Miami police officers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a call about gunshots fired in Allapattah, leading to a man barricaded in a house killed, another man in police custody and a neighborhood reeling from closed streets, clogged roads and being told to stay inside.

The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Mason Triana, was known to police and lived in the house where he was barricaded, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said. Miami Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela, whose district includes Allapattah, previously said the shooter had died.

Police deployed a drone inside the house at 1439 NW 26th St. and discovered Triana was down, Morales added. Officers went inside and found him dead with a gunshot wound. It is unclear whether the wound came from the earlier exchange with officers or was self inflicted, Morales said.

A search of court records shows Triana had been arrested in the past but had never been convicted of a crime. Miami-Dade property records indicate that Enrique Traina bought the property for $550,000 in July, with Mason designated as the person who would inherit the property after Enrique dies.

Shooter’s brother in police custody

Miami police also said they have Triana’s brother in custody. Police did not name the brother. Police spokesperson Mike Vega said investigators are questioning him to “figure out his involvement.” What preceded the shooting was some kind of domestic dispute, Morales said.

The officers, whom Miami police have not publicly identified, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. At the start of Thursday’s Miami City Commission meeting, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced that two officers were “shot in the line of duty this morning. They’re both OK. They’re in stable condition.”

Before being called to a shooting, officers initially responded to a car that appeared to be abandoned in the middle of the intersection near 14th and 15th avenues and 26th Street, Morales told reporters Thursday morning. A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle, and everything seemed routine until, just minutes later — at around 7:45 a.m., reports of gunfire came from the same location.

When officers returned and tried to take cover, shots were fired at them, Morales said. A male officer was shot in the ankle, and a female officer was hit in the knee. Officers found the tow truck without the driver — and a Mercedes Benz riddled with bullets.

“They’re in good spirits,” Chief Morales said, referring to the officers. “I went to the hospital and spoke with both of them.”

According to the police scanner, police were responding to a call from a tow truck driver who told cops two men were shooting at each other with rifles.

Morales urged people to avoid the area and residents to stay inside their homes. Several streets are closed, including from Northwest 17th to 36th avenues and 20th to 26th streets.

Chaotic scene

Emergency dispatch traffic described a chaotic scene, with one officer telling his colleagues that he was pinned down by gunfire outside of a house.

Lt. Pete Sanchez with Miami Fire Rescue told the Herald that the wounded officers were taken to the hospital by their colleagues in police cars.

By 9:30 am, the only traffic on Northwest 17th Avenue between 22nd and 28th streets were Miami police cruisers, Miami police vehicles marked only by the flashing red and blue lights in tinted windows and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office special response units.

The shooting happened near Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 1776 NW 28th St., where neighbors had gathered Thursday morning to find out what was going on.

Allapattah residents and workers recorded police presence with raised phones while idling in gas station and commercial parking lots.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the union representing Miami police officers, said the incident highlights the dangerous environment cops operate in daily.

“You’re there responding to shots being fired, and the next thing you know, you’re being shot out,” he said. “St. Michael, the patron saint of police officers, was definitely looking out for them. They are going to go home alive.”