Alex Jones fights paying up after Sandy Hook falsehoods. He wants Supreme Court’s help.

By Aysha Bagchi USA TODAY

Conservative media personality and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones wants the Supreme Court to block family members of the victims of the deadly 2012 attack on children at Sandy Hook Elementary School from collecting on their approximately $1.4 billion legal judgment against him.

Jones asked the justices to protect his assets, including his InfoWars website, until they are finished dealing with an appeal he has pending before them that is challenging the massive judgment. Jones was ordered to pay family members of several of the Sandy Hook victims plus an FBI agent the award after a Connecticut court found he defamed and greatly harmed them by claiming for years that the killings were staged in a government plot to seize Americans’ guns.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were killed at the school by 20-year-old Adam Lanza, a shooter who also killed his mother and, later, himself.

A lawyer for at least one of the people who won the Connecticut judgment didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jones argued in his request to the court that InfoWars will be “destroyed” if the justices don’t help him now because it will be acquired by “its ideological nemesis.” In November, the Onion, a satirical publication that describes itself as “America’s Finest News Source,” announced with satirical flourish that it had acquired InfoWars, after InfoWars was put up for auction under a court order to address Jones’ legal losses.

“The Onion is proud to acquire Infowars, and we look forward to continuing its storied tradition of scaring the site’s users with lies until they fork over their cold, hard cash,” the publication’s CEO, Ben Collins, said in the statement. “Or Bitcoin. We will also accept Bitcoin.”

However, a bankruptcy judge refused to approve the sale. Now, according to Jones’ request to the high court, those who hold the $1.4 billion judgment against him are poised to foreclose on the media company that owns InfoWars.

“Without a (pause on collection) now, when this case is reviewed and later reversed, InfoWars will have been acquired by its ideological nemesis and destroyed — which Jones believes is the Plaintiffs’ intention,” he said in his application.

In addition to the $1.4 billion judgment from the Connecticut lawsuit, Jones is facing a nearly $50 million judgment from a Texas court, also for his claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax. That award went to two parents of a six-year-old child killed in the murder spree.