Ask the doctors: Floaters in the eye are a normal part of aging

Dear Doctors: Several months ago, my right eye began to be bothered by “little critters” flying through the air; when I tried to brush them away, nothing existed. I mentioned this to several people and was informed it is a case of floaters. Please explain this condition and what can be done.

Dear Reader: The term “floaters” refers to the bits of cellular debris that can accumulate in a certain part of the eye. They are common enough that we suspect a significant percentage of readers are nodding their heads in recognition. Eye floaters can develop at any age. However, they typically begin around age 40 and become more common as we age.

The eyeball is a fluid-filled orb. In front are the cornea, lens and iris, the “hardware” of sight. Lining the interior of the back of the eye is the “software,” which includes the photoreceptor cells of the retina, the light-sensitive tissues of the macula and the ocular nerve. Between the two is a gelatinous fluid called the vitreous humor. It makes up about 80% of the volume of the eye. It supports the eyeball’s spherical shape and helps stabilize the retina.

The vitreous humor is primarily made of water, with a small amount of dissolved salts and sugars. It also contains a matrix of collagen fibers. These add structure and stability and help anchor the vitreous humor to the retina. As we age, the vitreous humor gradually softens and starts to shrink. When this happens, portions of the collagen matrix can break free and travel through the gel. Cellular debris, small blood clots and clumps of collagen and other proteins can also become floaters.

As debris drifts through the vitreous humor, light entering the front of the eye causes the floaters to cast a shadow on the retina. The photoreceptor cells deliver this information to the optic nerve, which converts it to electrical impulses and sends them to the brain. The brain then creates a visual image of the changes taking place within the eye.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for floaters at this time. Many people rely on the ability of the brain to learn to ignore their presence, a process known as neural adaptation. But for some people, whether due to heightened sensitivity or the quantity or obstructive placement of the floating debris, this can be a challenge.

Some eye care professionals offer laser treatment to vaporize debris and render floaters less visible. However, this approach is applicable only to a certain subset of floaters, has limited success rates and carries the risk of damage to the retina. In extreme cases, a surgical procedure to replace the vitreous fluid with saline may be considered. This is known as a vitrectomy. Possible complications include retinal tears, retinal detachment and cataracts.

For many of us, floaters are a normal part of aging. If you are worried, a visit to your eye doctor can help ease your concerns. It can also provide a baseline assessment to measure against for any changes to your vision in future.

