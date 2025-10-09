Audiences will be shaking their salt shakers at Spokane Tribe Casino to see Ying Yang Twins

From staff reports

The “Mic Check” hip-hop series will bring stars of the genre to Spokane, headlined by the Ying Yang Twins.

The duo (who aren’t actually twins or brothers at all) formed the Ying Yang Twins in 1997 and were soon collaborating with Britney Spears on her 2003 record “In the Zone” as well as Lil Jon on the song “Get Low.”

The Ying Yang Twins continued to find success with platinum-certified albums “Me & My Brother” and “U.S.A. (United State of Atlanta),” released in 2003 and 2005, respectively.

The duo has also become known for songs like “Salt Shaker” featuring Lil Jon, “Shake” featuring Pitbull and “Badd” featuring Mike Jones.

The Ying Yang Twins will be joined by one of the fastest rappers of all time, Twista, as well as Houston’s Mike Jones and DJ Skribble.

The Ying Yang Twins and company will perform 8 p.m. Friday at the Spokane Tribe Resort and Casino. General admission tickets can be purchased for $66.23 through AXS.