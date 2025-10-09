Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling to rock the Arena

From staff reports

Halestorm and Lindsey Stirling are combining forces to bring a unique rock experience to the Spokane Arena.

Siblings Arejay and Lzzy Hale both grew up playing instruments and were writing their own material as well as performing by their teen years. The brother-sister duo officially formed the band in 1997, and their father Roger Hale acted as the Halestorm bassist for multiple years.

Halestorm released their debut self-titled album in 2009, and with the 2012 release of just their second record, “The Strange Case Of…,” they were Grammy Award winners. The album’s lead single, “Love Bites (So Do I),” won the Grammy for Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance.

Halestorm has also become known for other songs like “I Miss the Misery,” “Here’s to Us,” “Bad Romance” and more. They recently released their sixth studio album, “Everest,” in August.

Stirling has long been a genre-bending musician pushing the boundaries of the violin. From classical to rock and pop to electronic, Stirling has created a unique sound that has resulted in seven Billboard-charting albums and over three billion views on YouTube.

Stirling is known for songs like “Roundtable Rival,” “Crystalize,” “Shadows,” as well as covers like “Carol of the Bells” and Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” with Pentatonix.

Stirling is also known for her choreographed and high-energy performances, but with Halestorm her performance is specifically “edgier” and more rock-oriented than some of her previous sets.

Stirling and Halestorm have a long history going back to her 2014 single “Shatter Me,” featuring Lzzy Hale on vocals.

Halestorm and Stirling will be performing at the Spokane Arena on Saturday. Tickets, starting at $49.50, can be purchased through TicketsWest.