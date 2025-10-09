Long-running, award-winning Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán to play the Podium

From staff reports

One of the longest-running and perhaps the most acclaimed mariachi group of all time, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, will be performing at the Podium on Friday.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán was founded over a century ago in 1887 in Tecalitlan, Jalisco, Mexico. To this day, the group continues to inspire the masses and shape the mariachi sound.

Over the decades, the band has branched out sonically as well as globally, playing over 12,000 concerts around the world and being a part of many Grammy Award-winning projects.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the group often deemed “the best mariachi in the world” will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 7. Tickets starting at $38.75 can be purchased through TicketsWest.