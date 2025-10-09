Pope Leo focuses on care for the poor in first Apostolic Exhortation

dpa

ROME – In his first major doctrinal letter, Pope Leo XIV has called on society to free itself from its self-centeredness and hear the cry of the poor.

Society is characterized by numerous inequalities, Leo wrote in his first Apostolic Exhortation, titled “Dilexi te” (I have loved you), which was released Thursday.

The reason for this is the attitude of many people, which is geared toward “accumulation of wealth and social success at all costs, even at the expense of others,” he wrote.

The head of the Catholic Church called for a change in mentality and a concrete commitment to the poor.

This should come from the Catholic Church, he said, “a poor Church for the poor.”

The letter is dated Oct. 4, the feast day of St Francis of Assisi, who was known for his commitment to the poor.

Leo’s predecessor, Francis, chose his papal name in reference to the founder of the Franciscan Order and made care for the poor one of the key themes of his pontificate.

Leo said that “Dilexi te” builds on the teaching of Francis’ final encyclical, “Dilexit nos” (He loved us). He took over the project from the previous pope and added a few reflections, the U.S.-born pope wrote in the foreword.

Apostolic Exhortations are papal letters that carry special significance. Unlike encyclicals, which are considered the most important doctrinal letter and an expression of the pope’s supreme teaching authority, exhortations are primarily addressed to members of the Church.

According to reports from the Vatican, Leo is currently working on his first encyclical.