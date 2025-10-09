Prep roundup: Quincy Schuerman hits two home runs, Mt. Spokane finishes regular season undefeated

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 23, North Central 0 (5): Quincy Schuerman hit two home runs and the visiting Wildcats (15-0, 13-0) defeated the Wolfpack (0-16, 0-13). Avery Fox, Emme Bond and Riley Kincaid each hit a homers for Mt. Spokane, which finished the regular season undefeated.

Central Valley 15, Shadle Park 11: Ella Bendele hit two home runs and the visiting Bears (12-5, 9-4) defeated the Highlanders (10-6, 8-5). McKenzie Duncan led Shadle Park with four hits. Abby Fross, Cora Donley and Gloria Rosales each hit a home run for CV.

Cheney 10, Gonzaga Prep 3: Alexis Rabaglia drove in three on a pair of doubles and the Blackhawks (4-12, 3-10) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-14, 1-12). Anna Brodigan drove in two for GP.

University 16, Rogers 1 (5): Claire Fulkerson knocked in four on three hits and the Titans (13-2, 12-1) defeated the visiting Pirates (4-11, 4-9). Taylor Hoffman had two hits for Rogers.

Ridgeline 10, Deer Park 1: Ava Nevills hit three doubles and the Falcons (11-5, 8-5) defeated the visiting Stags (9-7, 8-5). Cheyanne Thomas and Kapri Bailey had two hits apiece for Deer Park.

Lewis and Clark 12, East Valley 8: Vienna Klein and Evelyn Berry had four hits apiece and the visiting Tigers (7-8, 6-7) defeated the Knights (3-12, 3-10). JC Weger scored two runs on four hits for EV.

Mead 10, Ferris 0 (6): Jill Buchmann had four hits and the Panthers (13-2, 11-2) shut out the visiting Saxons (7-8, 5-8). Ava DeLeon led Ferris with three hits.

District 6 tournament playoff schedule

4A: Third-seeded Ferris faces second-seeded Pasco on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The winner plays top-seeded Mead on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Gonzaga Prep faces second-seeded Lewis and Clark on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The winner plays at top-seeded Chiawana on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

2A/3A: Fifth-seeded Central Valley faces fourth-seeded Hermiston on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Deer Park faces second-seeded Walla Walla and sixth-seeded Ridgeline plays at third-seeded University on Monday at 4:00 p.m. The winners play on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

The winner of ninth-seeded Grandview and eighth-seeded Shadle Park plays at top-seeded Mt. Spokane on Oct. 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Girls soccer

West Valley 8, East Valley 0: Claire Busse and Jenna Howe scored two goals apiece and the visiting Eagles (11-0, 6-0) beat the Knights (6-4-2, 3-3).

Pullman 4, Deer Park 0: Zaidee Hill had a goal and an assist and the visiting Greyhounds (5-3-2, 4-1-1) beat the Highlanders (4-5-1, 1-4-1). Pullman junior goalie Maddie Putney made her first start for the Greyhounds with a shutout.

Volleyball

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 3, University 1: Freya Tresidder had 16 kills, KJ Jacobson added 39 assists and the Saxons (4-5, 2-2) defeated the visiting Titans (5-6, 2-4). Ashlyn Aaron had 22 kills for the Titans.

Lewis and Clark 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Berkeley Neilson had 19 kills and the visiting Wildcats (8-1, 5-1) beat the Tigers (4-5, 4-2). Alyssa Nichols had 15 kills and Hailee Biegler added 34 assists for LC.

Mead 3, Ridgeline 1: Mercedes Gilroy had 14 kills and the visiting Panthers (6-3, 3-2) beat the Falcons (6-3, 4-2). Sophia Campbell had three aces and 24 assists for Ridgeline.

Central Valley 3, Cheney 1: Aspen Henry had 12 kills, Lydia Daines added 22 assists and the visiting Bears (2-7, 1-4) defeated the Blackhawks (5-6, 1-5). Khloe Schmidt had 13 kills for the Blackhawks.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Elise McManigle had nine kills, Lexi Roberts added 19 assists and the visiting Bantams (6-6, 5-2) defeated the Pirates (0-10, 0-7).

West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Hailey Colyar had 13 kills and the Eagles (8-3, 5-2) beat the Knights (3-7, 3-4). Zoe Manley had three kills for East Valley.

Pullman 3, Deer Park 0: The visiting Greyhounds (9-1, 7-0) beat the Stags (7-4, 3-3). Details were unavailable.