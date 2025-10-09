Spokane hockey legend Tom Hodges, a four-time Allan Cup winner, dies at 93

Tom Hodges served as a defenseman, coach and owner with several incarnations of the Spokane Flyers, Comets and Jets. (The Spokesman-Review archive)

By Howie Stalwick For The Spokesman-Review

Tom Hodges, a legendary figure in Spokane hockey history, is remembered fondly by the vast majority of people who encountered him over the years.

As for the people who played against Hodges … well, they were not nearly as fond of the man. That long, long, LONG list of enemies once included Gail Holden, an opponent of Hodges before the two became teammates and friends in Spokane.

“It was nice to have him with me instead of against me,” Holden said with a laugh Wednesday. “He was really a competitor. He was a mean bastard is what he was.”

Hodges, who had battled a variety of health problems in recent years, died Monday at his daughter’s home in Dallas. He was 93. Plans for a funeral or celebration of life, which will be held in Spokane (Hodges’ longtime home), are pending.

Hodges played, coached, owned and/or served as general manager with all four of Spokane’s Allan Cup teams. The Jets or Flyers won Allan Cups, emblematic of senior amateur supremacy in Canada, in 1970, 1972, 1976 and 1980.

“We had a lot of tough guys,” said Holden, a scrappy, undersized center. “There’s an old story that if you can’t beat ’em in the alley, you can’t win in the hockey games.

“It’s really true. That’s what he (Hodges) brought to this community. Without him, you just wonder if there would be any Allan Cups in this city.

“I’ve got the highest regard for Tom.”

Hodges played senior amateur (semipro) hockey in Spokane from 1952-53 through 1957-58, then played pro hockey in Spokane from 1958-59 through 1960-61. The rugged defenseman then retired from hockey to run a printing business, but made a comeback to play senior amateur in Spokane from 1963-64 through 1971-72, plus four games in 1974-75.

“Any time you thought of Spokane (hockey), you thought of Tom Hodges,” former senior amateur teammate Don Scherza said.

When rival fans thought of Hodges, their thoughts were not always kind.

“Every rink he went into, he was booed,” Scherza recalled.

“He was one of the greatest competitors I ever played against,” said Holden, who played for Nelson (British Columbia) in the Western International Hockey League before joining WIHL powerhouse Spokane.

Scherza described Hodges as “a legendary player in the league” and “a warrior.” Holden agrees.

“He really had an edge to him,” Holden said. “He was not afraid to use the stick. He’d do anything it took to take advantage against a player.”

Hodges, born and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, was a teammate and friend of hockey legend Gordie Howe as a child.

“When you talk Detroit Red Wings,” Scherza said, “you say Gordie Howe. When you say Spokane Jets, you say Tom Hodges.”

Hodges is survived by son Gil (who briefly played senior amateur in Spokane) and daughter Nancy Stare, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Hodges’ wife, Pauline, died in January.