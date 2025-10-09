This day in history: A proposed annexation caused a very even divide

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The question of annexing a portion of Five Mile Prairie to Spokane – “an old and thorny controversy” – was answered in the affirmative by the City Plan Commission.

The board also stipulated that the area be zoned as R1-S, keeping its rural nature.

“For the past five years, people who live on the prairie’s 3,200 acres have been split, often to the point of bitterness, over the question of annexation,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

This ruling was for only a 246-acre portion, “bounded by Johansen Road, the East Bluff, Strong Road and just east of Five Mile Road.”

During a hearing, the commission asked for a show of hands about annexation. A total of 11 people were for it, and 11 opposed.

The City Council would still have to give final approval.

From 1925: Plans were coming together for the massive Northwest Indian Council, to be held in Spokane at the end of the month.

One thing for certain: There would be plenty of bands – not just bands of Indians, but musical bands.

The organizers said there will be “20 bands from everywhere,” including bands playing at the football game between Gonzaga University and the Haskell Indian School (now Haskell Indian Nations University). Organizers also promised “cowboy bands” and “clown bands.”

“Probably the most interesting band will come from the Nez Perce Indian Reservation,” which planned on bringing “an Indian pageant, which is a show within itself.”