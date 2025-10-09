Trump-ordered strikes on Caribbean boats have killed 21. An effort to stop them failed.

By Cybele Mayes-Osterman USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – An attempt in the Senate to stop President Donald Trump from launching deadly strikes on boats in the Caribbean Sea failed on Oct. 8 after 51 Republicans voted it down.

The War Powers Resolution, introduced by Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Tim Kaine, aimed to wield congressional power to stop Trump’s ongoing strikes on fishing vessels off the coast of Venezuela that the administration claims were run by “narco-terrorists” trying to bring drugs into the U.S.

The resolution received 48 yes votes, with Republican senators Rand Paul and Lisa Murkowski joining the Democrats in support.

“For perhaps the first time in our history, a president of the United States ordered the U.S. military to use lethal force against individuals who posed no imminent threat of attack and who could have been stopped thousands of miles from our shore,” Schiff, long considered a Trump nemesis, told Congress.

“We can’t have a policy where we just blow up ships, where we don’t even know the people’s names,” Paul, who represents Kentucky, said in a Bloomberg interview before the vote.

The Trump administration launched the first known deadly strike on a boat it alleged was transporting drugs on Sept. 2, killing 11 people, and placing the U.S. in new legal territory. Since then, at least 10 more people have been killed in three strikes.

After each publicly disclosed strike, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Trump officials have posted footage to social media of what appears to be the targeted boat sailing through the water, then bursting into smoke and flames after the strike.

“The United States has now reached a critical point where we must use force in self-defense and defense of others against the ongoing attacks by these designated terrorist organizations,” the White House said in a statement.

Schiff says Congress learned of strikes through ‘social media’

Schiff and other senators have said they’ve received no information about the identities of those killed or the intelligence that showed the boats were trying to carry drugs into the U.S.

“We have learned of these strikes through social media posts from the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the press. In fact, administration officials have offered differing accounts of where these vessels were heading,” Schiff said.

The first boat struck was turning around before it was hit, Schiff said, citing media reports.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters after the first boat was struck that it was “probably headed to Trinidad or some other country in the Caribbean.”

Rubio said the boat could have been interdicted, but instead, “on the president’s orders, we blew it up.”

Nearly a month after the first strike, the Pentagon sent a notice to some senators that, because drug cartels “are now transnational and conduct ongoing attacks throughout the Western Hemisphere as organized cartels,” Trump “determined” that they are “non-state armed groups” whose “actions constitute an armed attack” against the U.S.

“The President determined that the United States is in a non-international armed conflict with these designated terrorist organizations,” the notice read.

‘Reverse engineering’ justification for attacks

Lawyers and experts have said that striking the boats – even if they were carrying drugs – put the Trump administration in murky legal territory.

“The reasoning seems to have been shifted to: ‘We’re in a… non-international, ongoing armed conflict, and therefore we don’t need to make the determination that the person who we’re targeting poses an imminent threat to the United States – they’re a combatant.’ That seems to be reverse engineering,” James Baker, former chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, said at an Oct. 8 panel discussion at the Center for a New American Security.

“It’s not clear at all that there’s an armed conflict,” he added. “I’m not seeing it.”

According to the War Powers Resolution, within 48 hours of deploying U.S. forces without congressional approval, the White House must tell lawmakers why the use of military force was necessary, what legal authority justifies it, and how long the “hostilities” are likely to last. Without authorization from Congress, the use of force cannot run past 60 days, the law dictates.

The White House handed over a notification of the first strike to Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is the president pro tempore of the Senate, two days later. It read: “It is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that will be necessary.”

Trump rides on post-9/11 law

The counterterrorism-focused wars of the past 25 years moved the U.S. military beyond past precedent about how much information about military operations the government should reveal. Still, lawyers say, these latest strikes have crossed a line.

“The Trump administration is not so much seeking to stretch the legal underpinning of the war on terror to a new battlefield,” Brian Finucane, a former State Department lawyer who advised the government on those conflicts, wrote in a commentary.

“Instead, the administration is effectively asserting the prerogative to kill outside the law entirely.”

The War Powers Resolution was passed at the height of the Vietnam War – over President Richard Nixon’s veto – in an attempt to curtail the president’s ability to indefinitely use military force outside of an official war declared by Congress.

Days after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Congress passed several laws handing President George W. Bush sweeping authority to use military power to target terrorist groups, including in secret.

The law has defined counterterrorism policy for decades and served as the legal backdrop of policies like torture, detentions at Guantanamo Bay and warrantless surveillance programs.

In February, Trump designated some drug cartels as “foreign terrorist organizations.” In a nod to the post-9/11 law, administration officials have indicated that the designation adds legal justification for the strikes.

Lawyers say that logic doesn’t add up.

“The reason you can target a terrorist is not because you put the word ‘terrorist’ on their head. It’s because they pose an imminent threat of attack on the United States,” Baker said.