77-year-old Newport man dies in Moses Lake crash

A 77-year-old Newport man died after he drove through a stop sign and was struck by a semitruck Thursday afternoon near Interstate 90 about 3 miles east of Moses Lake, according to Washington State Patrol.

Joseph Rammell was driving a 2020 Volkswagen Passat on I-90, got off the freeway at Exit 182 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the exit and Road O, troopers said. Rammell continued through the intersection when a driver heading north on Road O hit the side of Rammell’s car, according to the WSP news release.

Rammell, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The other driver, a 62-year-old man, was uninjured.