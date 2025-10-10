Davis returns as Idaho’s U.S. Attorney

Bart M. Davis returns to his position as the top-ranking federal law enforcement official in Idaho.

Davis was sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, according to a news release from Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday.

Davis served in the position under President Donald Trump’s first term and is set to lead the office after Josh Hurwit departed the position in February. It is customary for political appointees to depart at the start of a new presidential administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time regarding Hurwit, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Trump nominated Davis for the position in March, and the U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination Tuesday.

As U.S. Attorney, Davis has prosecutorial authority over Idaho’s 44 counties. He leads three staffed offices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello, with 65 employees, including 33 attorneys, according to the release.

The office is responsible for prosecuting federal crimes, including offenses related to immigration, terrorism, public corruption, child exploitation, firearms and narcotics. The office also defends the U.S. in civil cases and collects debts owed to the country.

Davis was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, and raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he began his legal practice. He also served in the Idaho State Senate for 19 years, including as majority leader for 15 years. He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1978 and from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1980.

Davis is married, has six children and 14 grandchildren.