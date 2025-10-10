Demond Williams Jr. piles up stats as UW Huskies top Rutgers

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – For the first 15 minutes against Rutgers on Friday night, Washington looked very much like the team that lost to the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, N.J., one year ago.

The Husky offense looked stagnant. Penalty flags abounded. Special-teams errors plagued UW early.

But this Washington team is different. Because under center, it has sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. And on a night when the city’s attention was five miles away at T-Mobile Park, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound gunslinger put on a quarterback performance for the record books.

Washington overcame a slow start to beat Rutgers 38-19 in front of an announced crowd of 63,743 at Husky Stadium. Williams led the way, becoming the 16th quarterback in Football Bowl Subdivision history to accumulate at least 400 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in a game.

Williams finished with 402 yards on 21-for-27 passing and two touchdowns. He added 136 yards rushing and two touchdowns rushing.

Washington failed to get out of its own way during the first quarter. Rutgers opened the game with a four-play, 75-yard drive, helped in part when sophomore running back Antwan Raymond broke off a 51-yard rush on its second play from scrimmage and punctuated by a 20-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to receiver KJ Duff along the right sideline.

UW’s response started well. Williams opened the drive with a 42-yard rush of his own, his longest of the season, and the Huskies (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) marched to the Scarlet Knight 21-yard line before stalling out.

However, senior kicker Grady Gross, who missed a career-high three field goals during UW’s loss against Rutgers in 2024, sent his kick wide right from 39 yards, keeping Washington scoreless.

Rutgers tacked on three more points after kicker Jai Patel converted a 35-yard attempt following a 12-play, 62-yard drive to take a 10-0 lead, but Washington continued to struggle. UW punted on its next two drives, losing nine yards on the first and gaining 13 on the second. The Huskies finished the first quarter being outgained 146-80. They’d gained 30 yards passing and lost 28 yards on four penalties. Williams completed just two of his six passing attempts.

But the Huskies woke themselves from their offensive malaise during the second quarter. After UW’s defense forced a Rutgers punt in the shadow of its end zone, Williams took advantage of the short field and found junior receiver Denzel Boston, who made a difficult catch through contact, for a 23-yard touchdown strike to get UW on the scoreboard.

Washington’s next drive reached the Rutgers 3-yard line, but Williams fumbled at the end of a 16-yard rush to keep UW behind. The Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) settled for another Patel field goal, this time from 37 yards, after a 78-yard drive sputtered to a halt deep in Husky territory with 39 seconds remaining in the half.

It was plenty of time, however, for Williams and the Huskies. He completed a 13-yard pass to senior wideout Omari Evans – who briefly fumbled but somehow recovered the ball at the bottom of a scrum – then found freshman receiver Raiden Vines-Bright for a 30-yard completion. Finally, Williams connected with freshman Dezmen Roebuck for a 13-yard pass to set up a 36-yard field goal by Gross to pull UW within three as time expired, 13-10.

Washington fought its way back into the game in large part because of its defensive line. Sixth-year edge rusher Deshawn Lynch batted a Kaliakmanis pass attempt on fourth-and-3 from the UW 6-yard line to force a turnover on downs with 6:54 remaining in the second quarter. It was Lynch’s third pass breakup in his past two games.

Rutgers final drive of the half ground to a halt when Kaliakmanis, pursued by Lynch, slipped behind the line of scrimmage for a 5-yard loss. UW sophomore defensive tackle Elinneus Davis batted the Scarlet Knight quarterback’s next pass attempt on second down, and senior defensive lineman Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei sacked Kaliakmanis on third down to force the field goal. Rutgers totaled eight yards rushing on eight attempts during the second quarter.

Washington’s momentum continued after the break. Williams opened the half with eight consecutive completions, including a 59-yard pass to Roebuck to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jonah Coleman and a 38-yard touchdown to Boston down the right sideline. It was Roebuck’s first 100-yard receiving game of his young career.

Williams scored UW’s final touchdown of the quarter by himself, scrambling 11 yards to the end zone to give Washington a 31-19 lead entering the fourth quarter. He tacked on another touchdown rushing from seven yards to effectively seal the win for Washington.