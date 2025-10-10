From the Inland Northwest to professional playoff baseball: the science and crafters behind a new bat shape sported by the likes of Mariners star Cal Raleigh

John Vullo, owner of Vullo Costume Bats sands a bat in his Newport shop that will be in the hands of a Major League Baseball player soon. Vullo picked up bat making as a hobby 10-years ago in order to stay connected to the game he's loved since his childhood. In 2017, he got connected with some MLB batting coaches, who enjoyed his craftsmanship so much that he now builds and makes thousands of custom wood bats for professional teams across the country. Vullo bat company is one of just a handful of companies in the space. (COLIN MULVANY)

NEWPORT - When Seattle Mariners breakout star Cal Raleigh steps to the plate Friday afternoon, he will be wielding an obviously tapered weapon.

Raleigh, affectionately nicknamed “Big Dumper,” has demolished Major League Baseball records this season, and will hope to add more home runs in the final matchup with the Detroit Tigers Friday evening.

To do so, Raleigh has, and will use, a burgeoning bat design growing ever more popular in professional baseball.

After more than a century of using traditional, uniform, tapered-from-end-to-end bats, more and more MLB players like Raleigh are gravitating toward the torpedo bat, which features a fatter barrel that tapers at the end, much like its namesake. The bowling pin shape was developed by current Miami Marlins field coordinator Aaron Leonardht, an MIT-educated physicist who sought to increase the barrel size without increasing the bat’s weight or slowing down the swing speed.

The torpedo bats have been in the league for a few years now, but the recent uptick in use may be due to the international attention brought on by several Yankees using them to crush a game record nine home runs in a 20-9 thumping of the Milwaukee Brewers in March.

Interest and sales have since skyrocketed, said local manufacturer John Vullo, founder of Vullo Bat Company in Newport, Washington.

John Vullo’s operation is one of just 40 companies certified by Major League Baseball to produce game -use bats, a recognition received last year after picking up the craft as a hobby a decade ago. While their clientele has grown from little league studs to professional stars, the operation remains relatively small. His wife, Lori Vullo, is the only other employee of the company.

“When it feels like a job, we have to stop ourselves and remind ourselves what we’re doing,” John Vullo said. “There’s only a select few who get to do it.”

John Vullo lives and breathes baseball, a passion developed well before he stepped up to a lathe. He played throughout high school, in college and spent years coaching his son. When his coaching career ended, he used his newfound free time to pick up bat making, and later to travel to tournaments to sell his goods.

Within a few years, John Vullo got connected with the then-batting coach for the Texas Rangers and began producing practice bats for them. Practice bats can vary in shape and size, depending on the mechanic a player is looking to improve. Vullo Bat Company now furnishes a number of players and teams around the league with practice bats, including the pair facing off for an American League Championship Series berth in Seattle Friday evening.

Last November, the Vullo Bat Company reached another major milestone when it was tapped by the Chicago Cubs to create bats for game use throughout the season. As of Thursday, they have produced more than 1,300 for the team, including Cubs home run leader Michael Busch.

“And he’s swung our bats all year long,” John Vullo said with a smile.

John Vullo grew up a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. But since taking up the craft, he roots for “whichever player swings our bats.”

“Go Cubs!” he added.

Thursday morning, the Vullos were hard at work putting the finishing touches on a handful of new torpedo bats for Busch and his teammates. As Lori Vullo prepped one of Busch’s bats to be laser engraved, her husband, John Vullo, recalled the Cubs game the day before. In his first at bat and the leadoff Cubs hitter, Busch used a Vullo torpedo bat to crush a pitch over the right field wall – his 34th on the year and the deciding run in favor of the Cubs Wednesday.

“It was awesome,” John Vullo said.

Vullo said players like Busch are seeing results from the torpedo bat, but it is not a fit for everyone. Baseball is a game of superstition, and some players may not feel comfortable with the switch. Others may not benefit from the torpedo’s “magic,” he said.

“What works for one person, may not work for someone else,” John Vullo said. “You would think that a baseball bat is a baseball bat, but it is very unique.”

Each Vullo bat, torpedo-shaped or not, is custom made to a player’s specifications, and starts as a solid maple, ash or birch billet sourced from the Northeast U.S. and Canada. Those billets are then loaded onto an automatic lathe programmed to cut the right shape. Now resembling more of a bat, the Vullos pull the block, turn around in their tight quarters, and sand it by hand while constantly referencing the player’s specifications.

It takes a few days from when a bat is turned to reach a final product, due mostly to the time it takes for the layers of paint to dry. The bats are dipped in clear coats, and then entirely in black paint and affixed with the company logo. The Vullos then laser engrave the player’s name, the bat’s measurements and an identifying serial number required by the league in the event a bat needs to be looked into later.

It is a lot of work, John Vullo said, but he is not looking to pass it off to anyone. It is a passion project, and all the help he needed came when Lori Vullo left her full time job when they landed the Cubs contract. He said the company’s name and logo displayed prominently on their finished products, their last name, is a symbol of their love of the craft and commitment to quality.

“I couldn’t do it without her,” John Vullo said. “For a small company, and, really, a no-name company, we’ve kind of made a name for ourselves.”

“It wasn’t fun at the beginning, not at all,” Lori Vullo said with a laugh. “We’re just a small little company with dreams, but here we are.”

“He’s been a really good teacher,” she added.

So is the torpedo bat

helping Big Dumper and co. crank out big hits?

When the torpedo bat broke into public perception earlier this year, it left many wondering why on Earth it took so long to develop what appeared to be quite the advantage at the plate.

Lloyd Smith, a mechanical engineering professor and director of the Bat Lab at Washington State University, said he’s often asked bat manufacturers why a traditional bat is shaped the way it is.

“And they have never given me a good answer,” Smith said. “It’s amazing with how much science we have and the ability we have to analyze, how little innovation there seems to be.”

Since the late 1990s, Smith has been exploring the science behind sports from his headquarters on the Palouse. The WSU Sports Science Laboratory tests and certifies gear for a number of sport leagues at the collegiate and professional levels, while also exploring some of the hows and whys at play. Their work can be wide-reaching, including across various engineering fields, aerodynamics and biomechanics.

“When students come to me and they say, ‘I’ve been a baseball player, but I want to be an engineer:’ that’s a perfect graduate student for me to advise,” Smith said. “They know the game, they’re passionate about it, and now they’re going to get into the science behind it. That mix is really powerful.”

While the Vullos get to see their handiwork in every Cubs game, Smith and his team see their work in every professional baseball game. The strike zones imposed on game broadcasts are made possible by sensors calibrated by Smith and company at every MLB stadium in the country.

Smith said his afternoons at a baseball game differ greatly from what most fans are looking for.

“I am completely into the science,” Smith said. “I’m looking around the stadium to find out where the radar antennas are, trying to find the high-speed cameras. I’m looking at their ball speeds and what they’re measuring. For me, it’s actually fun to get there early and watch them calibrate their systems.”

The torpedo bats piqued Smith’s interest in part because of the apparent innovation, and also as a scientist hoping to discern if it is, in fact, an innovation. The Bat Lab was not asked to investigate by the league or a manufacturer, but Smith and longtime collaborators Dan Russel, an acoustics professor at Penn State University, and Alan Nathan, professor emeritus of physics at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, took a look anyway.

Smith, Russel and Nathan had a company make them some standard-shaped bats, and some torpedo bats, to compare. The bats were manufactured in a way that their swing weight, or what the researchers call the “maximum moment of inertia,” were the same, allowing them to focus on how the bats perform based on the shape.

“‘Performance,’ that’s a dodgy term, because performance can be defined differently,” Smith said. “In the lab, we define it as the amount of energy that’s lost in the impact.”

Smith said the data showed the torpedo bat’s “sweet spot” was closer to the center of the bat than the standard shapes, as many had already surmised. The real revelation, however, came when they adjusted the data to reflect that inward movement, and then compared. The two bats performed essentially the same, he said.

“So in other words, the energy loss of the two bats is the exact same, except that it’s now moved a half of an inch inside,” Smith said.

For inside hitters, the torpedo bat essentially moves the most mass to where they tend to make the most contact. That is likely the benefit reflected in Raleigh’s at bats on opposite ends of the plate. The switch-hitting catcher uses a much more pronounced torpedo shape when batting left-handed, while the more end-heavy shape used when batting right-handed favors his flatter swing from that side.

“The torpedo bat moves the spot in; that’s great, that’s exciting,” Smith said. “But there’s no magic here.”

Smith said there is an older, tried and true method to achieve the same results: using a shorter bat. And in his opinion, that Yankees’ blowout of the Brewers cannot be credited to the torpedoes.

“That was bad pitching by the Brewers,” he said.

Smith said there are some aspects of baseball’s newest obsession that he still hopes to explore, and ascribe empirical data to. But the torpedo shape is new, so some of those studies will have to wait until he and his peers can come up with some innovations of their own.

“What I haven’t heard people talk about is the benefit of having this bulge and having a larger hitting size with the torpedo bat, and that could also have a real effect,” Smith said. “That’s a little more difficult for us to quantify in the lab, but my colleagues and I have been talking about trying to model that and see if we can’t compare what a little increase in the sweet spot diameter would do to your batting average, or your hitting ability.”

As Raleigh’s use Friday evening will indicate, torpedo bats appear to be here for the long run. Smith said he is interested to see how the shape may be fine tuned and further developed within MLB regulations, and what the impact from widespread use may be down the road.

“Now we’ve got a new shape to consider, and the fact that nobody’s done this before just shows how people are used to the way life should work,” Smith said. “Now they’ve got a new degree of freedom.”