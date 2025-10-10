Letters for Friday, Oct. 10

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Vote ‘yes’ on twice

I am president of the Spokane Education Association, representing 3,034 employees in Spokane Public Schools. I hear people say the school bond is too much in taxes. But is it? It is just a 2-cent increase to the current school bond bill. For my house, that is less than one Starbucks coffee with egg bites.

Passing the bond allows our two oldest schools, Adams (built 1902) and Madison (built 1949), to be replaced. It helps modernize North Central and Garry and provides funding for needed upgrades to every single building. Let’s not forget the New Trades School for high school students.

Consider the Parks, we have many parks in Spokane, but the levy will make some important improvements in safety in our parks. Additional it will add activities and sports courts that benefit all ages.

Visit togetherspokane.org and look at what we can do with two yes votes. Alone, SPS can complete eight projects and do some building repairs, and the Spokane Parks can complete some large projects and improve many parks. But together we can complete over 200 projects, 30 of which go completely away if we do not pass both the parks levy and school bond – and we miss out on $40 million in match funding from the state of Washington.

Please vote “yes” twice on Nov. 4 for our community.

Sara Munro

Colbert

We have more pressing issues

Spokane voters are being asked to approve a staggering $440 million in new taxes this November under the “Together Spokane” initiative – a $240 million parks levy and a $200 million school bond. While the proposal promises sweeping improvements to every park and school in the city, I urge my fellow citizens to vote “no.”

Why? Because under our current leadership, Spokane is struggling with far more urgent issues. Our downtown is overwhelmed by homelessness, fentanyl abuse, and rising crime. Mayor Lisa Brown’s administration has failed to address these crises with any meaningful urgency or effectiveness. Before we dream big, we need to get the basics right – clean streets, safe neighborhoods, and functional public services.

The amount of this levy is staggering, almost one-half a billion dollars. That’s a steep price tag for a city grappling with economic strain, public safety concerns and businesses up in arms. And while the proposal boasts over 200 projects, including new parks and rebuilt schools, it’s hard to see how these amenities will be enjoyed if there is no one left to enjoy them, or residents don’t feel safe using them.

We already fund parks and schools through existing levies. Doubling down with another $440 million – without first restoring public trust and safety – is irresponsible. The city’s leadership has not earned this level of investment. Let’s fix Spokane before we fund this facelift.

Vote “no” on “Together Spokane.”

Tony Higley

Spokane

School spending

Spending on education is one of the worthiest expenses we should support. But we’re about to go through a tremendous revolution in education that will require fewer, different capital costs and teachers.

The model we currently follow was created to train a disciplined work force playing between the lines to serve industry. The creativity of our young crashes as soon as they are put into this structured environment. Critical thinking was/is discouraged.

We celebrate schools as a learning environment for socialization but in fact it is a cocoon away from society. We focus on age-related grade levels harming the slow and the fast learners. The job market will be vastly different. Already we have remote work and that will increase. We know that most physical activities will be mechanized. AI replaces the value of exceptional memories. Any repetitive activity will no longer need humans. AI can create a personalized tutor for every student allowing access to every discipline and global expert examples.

Before we spend to support an outdated educational system, let’s explore the future need and capabilities. And, relative to parks and activities it may be beneficial to focus on community owned centers that incorporate schools rather than the other way around. If a building is unused for half the day, it’s being underutilized.

John S. Emery

Spokane

Deer Park capital levy

As a member of this community, I’ve seen firsthand how our schools shape the future – not just for students, but for all of us. Today, our district faces a critical moment. The proposed capital levy on Nov. 4 is not about luxury; it’s about safety, functionality, and the basic infrastructure our students and staff need to thrive, today and in the future.

This levy will fund essential upgrades to aging facilities, improve student safety, secure needed property for future growth, and replace a deteriorating transportation center that no longer meets the needs of our growing district. These are not optional improvements; these are overdue necessities.

I recognize that every dollar matters, especially in uncertain economic times, but this is a chance for us to come together and invest in something that benefits everyone – a safe, well-equipped learning environment for our children and an even stronger foundation for our community.

The levy was unsuccessful the last time, but we have an opportunity to reconsider. Let’s move forward with a shared commitment to the future we want to build–one where our schools reflect the values and priorities of the people they serve. It’s an investment that is made here … that stays here.

Please join me in voting “yes” on the capital levy. Our students are counting on us.

Rich McBride

Deer Park

In-depth reporting on the Ridpath

I wish to thank both Alexandra Duggan and Nick Gibson for an outstanding piece of journalism, “What’s going on at the Ridpath?” And to The Spokesman-Review for encouraging that kind of in-depth reporting on our city that acknowledges the complexity and nuance of the variety of people downtown including those that live at the Ridpath, in transitional housing, and on the street. The inclusion of multiple voices, including Rhona Gardener, Paul Mann, Dave Black, Gavin Cooley, Phil Altmeyer, Jonathan Mallahan and others allows readers to process information to assess the problem while understanding those who are struggling with homelessness, addiction, poverty, and bad luck, and those working to find solutions.

Miriam Berkman

Spokane

Barrientos shows wisdom

The City Council race in District 2 seems to clearly illustrate just what is wrong with our present political system. In this heavily left -leaning district, the basic disagreement between the two Democratic candidates is if one is enough of a Democrat.

Kate Telis, endorsed by all the Democratic establishments, contends Alejandro Barrientos is suspiciously not left enough with some conservatives actually supporting him. In our current polarized political world, this sounds like the perfect candidate to me. Imagine a council representative that actually cares and listens to those in the other party.

The City Council is supposed to be nonpartisan, and it would be refreshing if our representatives actually acted that way. I find Barrientos’ caution about things – like not requiring parking spaces for new apartments – to be extremely wise. Our daughter lived in a large apartment complex on Seattle’s Capitol Hill for two years with no off-street parking. Parking on the street was a daily battle that was hard to fathom.

It is this kind of careful thinking that would win me over. Perhaps Telis and her Democratic supporters would do well to consider the approval rating of the Democrat party. Since it is in the low 30th percentile, I would question how much I would want to point out my party loyalty.

James Becker

Spokane

Mayor Brown, a great politician and a dreadful mayor

The recent article on the Ridpath is an accurate picture of what is happening in downtown Spokane. It portrays the current homeless crisis exactly, along with some proposals to reduce it.

And what did our mayor say when asked about it? “We have some very active conversations happening internally and with some external parties regarding the Ridpath. So, I’m kind of in a position where I’d like to get resolution on those conversations before I really talk about where we’re headed, but it’s something that’s been on our radar for a year and a half.” What the hell does that even mean? Here is an interpretation.

What she is saying is “I have no idea how to cope with this issue or the homelessness crisis, nor does anyone in my administration. So, as a smart politician I’m just going to throw out a bunch of gibberish that won’t cost me any votes and sounds like we’re working on it.”

By her own admission she admits it has been a problem for a year and a half! Just how long is it going to take her to come up with a plan of attack?

The truth is that Mayor Brown, the City Council and our judicial system insist upon treating the perpetrators as victims rather than making them accountable. Spokane needs some leaders who have the political courage to make the hard decisions necessary to fix this crisis! Remember that in November when you vote!

Hal Dixon

Spokane