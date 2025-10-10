Logan Gilbert mirrors Randy Johnson in clutch playoff bullpen outing for Mariners

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – In the greatest game in Mariners history, a larger-than-life presence emerged out of the bullpen in the top of the ninth inning in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, and the Kingdome crowd erupted in earsplitting cheers.

This was 30 years ago against the New York Yankees in a Game 5 that’s best remembered for what Edgar Martinez would do in the 11th inning.

But what Randy Johnson, the Mariners’ menacing 6-foot-10 future Hall of Famer, did after coming out of the bullpen in the ninth inning remains the stuff of legend in Seattle.

Lou Piniella called on his ace lefty just two days after Johnson threw 117 pitches in the Mariners’ must-win Game 3 victory at the Kingdome, and for three decades that has stood as the most important relief appearance in franchise history.

Randy, you’ve got company.

In the greatest game in recent Mariners history, in what proved to be the longest winner-take-all game in MLB history, Friday night, Logan Gilbert came out of the Mariners bullpen to open the top of the 10th inning to a raucous ovation from the 47,025 at T-Mobile Park on hand for another iconic ALDS Game 5 in Seattle.

Gilbert threw two scoreless innings in the first relief appearance of his MLB career, part of a dominant night from five Mariners relievers who covered the final 9⅓ innings in the Mariners’ epic 3-2 victory over the Tigers in 15 innings.

Gilbert, the 6-foot-7 right-hander known for his “Walter” alter ego, pitched on two days’ rest after throwing a gem in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Gilbert’s slider and splitter, as it was Tuesday, was again employed to devastating effect Friday. He threw 34 pitches over his two innings of work, allowing three hits with two strikeouts.

He was not alone among Mariners starters chipping in out of the bullpen in extra innings.

Luis Castillo threw the final 1⅓ innings to earn the win in the first MLB relief appearance of his career, and his first relief appearance of any kind since pitching in High-A ball in June 2016.

After lefty Gabe Speier surrendered a two-run homer to Kerry “Bonds” Carpenter in the sixth inning, five Mariners relievers came out of the bullpen to get them the rest of the way.

Eduard Bazardo took over for Gilbert in the 12th inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam, continuing a brilliant breakthrough season for the 30-year-old right-hander.

Bazardo’s line: 2⅔ innings. One hit, one walk and four strikeouts.

It was, given the circumstances, the best outing of his career, and also one of the most impressive relief outings in M’s history.

It was, indeed, a historic night in so many ways.

Matt Brash followed Speier with two perfect innings on 26 pitches.

Andrés Muñoz took over and covered 1⅓ innings to get the game into extras.