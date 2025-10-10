Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes off southern Philippine province

By Girlie Linao German Press Agency

MANILA, Philippines — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck the southern Philippines on Friday, sending people fleeing from buildings and prompting authorities to briefly issue a tsunami warning.

At least one person was killed when a concrete wall collapsed in Mati City, Ednar Dayanghirang, regional director at the Office of Civil Defense, told DZMM radio.

The quake hit at 9:43 am (0143 GMT) off the coast of Davao Oriental province, about 1,000 kilometers south of Manila, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology .

Phivolcs initially reported the magnitude at 7.6 but later revised it to 7.4, in line with the US Geological Survey .

“We expect damage and aftershocks,” Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol said. The institute added that a “destructive tsunami” with “life-threatening wave heights” was possible.

The tsunami warning was lifted soon afterwards.

Footage on social media showed ceilings collapsing and furniture, appliances and other household items toppling, with shattered windows and reports of homes and concrete walls caving in.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr urged residents in affected areas to stay calm and follow the instructions of local authorities.

“Search, rescue and relief operations are already being prepared and will be deployed as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said in a statement. “We are working around the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it.”

The quake happened just over a week after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the central province of Cebu, about 515 kilometers away, killing at least 74 people and injuring 559.