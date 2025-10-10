Matthew Boyd and Daniel Palencia bounce back and Cubs fight on to Game 5

By Patrick Mooney The Athletic

CHICAGO – The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)” pulsated through Wrigley Field’s sound system Thursday night as Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd warmed up. Clearly amped, Boyd’s velocity hit 95.5 mph in the first inning, a threshold the 34-year-old lefty had reached or surpassed only 20 times during the season. October’s electricity takes everything to another level.

The crowd of 41,770 felt it throughout Chicago’s 6-0 victory in Game 4, and now the Milwaukee Brewers know what it feels like to have their magical season on the line. The Cubs evened this best-of-five National League Division Series with another pinpoint pitching plan and the resiliency that keeps this team going.

“The playoffs are an emotional rollercoaster,” Boyd said. “Sometimes, you get punched in the face first.”

The Brewers had knocked out Boyd – a Bellevue native and ex-Mariner – in the first inning of Game 1, leading to immediate questions as to why Cubs manager Craig Counsell and his brain trust started Boyd on three days’ rest. The second-guessing after a 9-3 loss involved Boyd’s heavy workload following several injury-plagued seasons, as well as his declining performance since earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

Through all that adversity, Boyd gained a deeper appreciation for his craft and a heightened awareness of his surroundings. His playoff run with the Cleveland Guardians last October – as well as a sterling reputation around the game – convinced the Cubs to give him a two-year, $29 million contract.

This was not the time to retreat.

Boyd desperately wanted this chance to get back at the Brewers and make it up to his teammates. He settled down after walking Christian Yelich to open the game, looking more like the All-Star version than the one seemingly fatigued by September.

“Inside, outside, keeping them off-balance, he did an unbelievable job,” Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “He set a tone early.”

Counsell saw the same thing, clapping on his walk to the mound in the fifth inning after Boyd struck out Yelich swinging at his 67th pitch: “It’s that hard-soft combination that gets the hitter in between.” The crowd gave Boyd a thunderous standing ovation.

After watching Monday night’s 7-3 Game 2 loss at American Family Field, Boyd approached Daniel Palencia at his locker inside the visiting clubhouse, trying to console the 25-year-old reliever from Venezuela. Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee’s dynamic young hitter, had launched Palencia’s 101.4 mph fastball for a three-run homer in the fourth inning that felt devastating.

Palencia listened and took Boyd’s message to heart: Bro, we’re going to need you. Forget about it. Keep your chin up. Be ready.

The game does have a way of finding you. With Boyd out, Counsell handed the ball to Palencia to face Chourio with two outs and two runners on base. This time, Chourio popped up the first pitch he saw from Palencia –a 100.3 mph fastball – and it landed in Swanson’s glove to preserve a three-run lead and Boyd’s 42/3 scoreless innings. Palencia got three more outs and notched his third postseason win.

This has been a year of exceptional growth for Palencia, who did not make the Opening Day roster, but emerged as a dominant closer by the middle of the season. He was losing his grip on that job when he strained his right shoulder in September, which allowed him to recharge for the playoffs.

Down 2-0 in the NLDS – and with his own game to worry about – Boyd felt like Palencia needed a simple reminder at a low point.

“There’s no more secrets at this time of year,” Boyd said. “You have to understand that, OK, cool, maybe they won Round 1 or Round 2. Sometimes, they get you. And you have an equal chance to come back the next day and get them.

“I was just telling Danny, ‘Hey, it’s going to come back to you. That same moment, it’s probably the same guy that’s going to come back and you’re going to have a chance again.’ ”

Leadership can come in different forms, and from different parts of the team. Justin Turner, a 40-year-old reserve player, has helped mentor Pete Crow-Armstrong and other young hitters. Most of the everyday players lead more by example, through their preparation and consistent routines. The bullpen has some experienced relievers who enjoy talking through game scenarios and anticipating Counsell’s next moves.

“Starting pitchers,” Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner said, “can kind of be on their own program, which is fine. But Matty Boyd is a guy who – just within one year of being here – feels very involved in the team in a very organic way. Just from being invested in his teammates and being curious.”

A group that does not want the season to end will get another Saturday night in Milwaukee. The Cubs have already won three elimination games during this postseason, allowing only four runs across those 27 innings while playing great defense, maximizing their best relievers and looking out for each other.

“We were ready for this,” Palencia said. “That’s baseball – sometimes you’re down, sometimes you’re up. You have to fight.”

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.