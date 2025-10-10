Officials: Bird flu detected near Pullman

By Eric Barker Moscow-Pullman </p><p>Daily News

Bird flu has been found in wild geese in rural Whitman County, according to a community health alert from the Whitman County Public Health District.

The district is advising people to not approach or handle sick or dead wildlife they may find. For those who do handle sick or dead animals because of their jobs, or through recreational pursuits like hunting, they recommend wearing personal protective equipment like latex gloves and N95 respirators.

Chris Skidmore, director of the health district, said the geese were found dead “in one of our rural communities just outside of Pullman.” He declined to give a more precise location to prevent people from visiting the site out of curiosity.

“We have a lot of migratory birds flying south for the winter and avian influenza is moving throughout our wild flocks of birds during this time,” he said. “When migratory birds are moving, there is a chance people could come into contact with one of those birds.”

The strain of H5N1 avian influenza that is highly pathogenic has been circulating in wild birds around the world in recent years and was first detected in the United States in 2022. It is rare for humans to become infected with the virus but health officials still advise people to exercise caution when they have the potential to be exposed to it.