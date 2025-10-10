Trump, AstraZeneca announce U.S. drug pricing deal at White House

By Steve Holland and Michael Erman Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled a deal with U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca on Friday under which the company will sell some medicines at a discount to the government’s Medicaid health plan in exchange for tariff relief, similar to a drug pricing pact reached last week with Pfizer.

The deals set a framework the White House will use to try to reach its goal of lowering U.S. prescription medicine prices. The president sent letters to 17 leading drugmakers in July telling them to slash prices. Pfizer and Astra are the first two companies to reach a deal with the administration.

AstraZeneca will also offer some of its drugs at up to 80% off their list price through the TrumpRx website planned for next year, CEO Pascal Soriot said at an event in the Oval Office.

He said the company will receive a three-year tariff exemption “to localize the remainder of our products.”

Highest prescription

drug prices

U.S. patients currently pay by far the most for prescription medicines, often nearly three times more than in other developed nations, and Trump has been pressuring drugmakers to lower their prices to what patients pay elsewhere or face stiff tariffs.

Last month, Trump threatened 100% tariffs, ratcheting up pressure on the pharmaceutical industry to agree to price cuts and shift manufacturing to the U.S., after negotiations broke down earlier this year, lobbyists and executives told Reuters following the Pfizer deal.

More than 70 million people are covered by Medicaid, the state and federal government program for low-income people. Drug spending in that program is dwarfed by that of Medicare, which covers people aged 65 and older or those with disabilities and is not included in Friday’s announcement.

Medicare’s drug spending reached $216 billion in 2021, while Medicaid’s gross spending was around $80 billion.

The Medicaid program already receives the lowest drug prices in the U.S., so the additional savings may be modest, said Craig Garthwaite, a professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“If you look at AstraZeneca’s portfolio, I don’t think there are a bunch of drugs that exist where that’s going to involve them giving a very big discount to Medicaid,” Garthwaite said.

AstraZeneca’s Pfizer‑like deal may spare it tariffs, but will not move the needle on U.S. rising health insurance premiums and out‑of‑pocket drug costs, said Rena Conti, an associate professor at Boston University.

“It’s good for the companies, and has very uncertain if any benefit for Americans struggling with the affordability of prescription drugs,” Conti said.

AstraZeneca already pledged manufacturing move





Soriot has worked to keep his company close to Washington while pursuing its growth strategy.

AstraZeneca in July announced it will invest $50 billion in U.S. manufacturing and research and development by 2030. It will build its biggest site worldwide in Virginia, and expand facilities in five other U.S. states.

In September, the company announced it will sell its diabetes and asthma drugs direct to cash-paying U.S. patients at a discount of up to 70% off list prices, another move in response to Trump’s pressure campaign.

Soriot this year has played up the company’s U.S. credentials. He described the Anglo-Swedish firm as a “very American company,” highlighting its identity shift toward its largest market. AstraZeneca will list its shares in the United States as well as its current markets in the U.K. and Europe.