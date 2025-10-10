Week 6 prep football roundup: Pullman wins second straight after starting 0-4, upsets Rogers in overtime

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League football action.

After starting the year 0-4, the Pullman Greyhounds have found a winning formula and turned their season around.

Adi Alshuwayhi kicked a 26-yard field goal in overtime to send the Greyhounds to their second straight win, a 19-16 decision over visiting Rogers on Friday night in GSL 2A play.

Pullman (2-4, 2-2) went up 16-2 early in the fourth quarter on Alshuwayhi’s 25-yard field goal, but the Pirates (3-3, 2-2) rallied back with a 79-yard touchdown catch from Ronald Warrick VI and a short rushing touchdown from Roman Gumm to send the game to an extra period. But the Rogers rally fell short and Pullman pulled off the upset to give its season new life.

The Greyhounds opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter from Hunter Recknagle. No Greyhounds posted more than 100 yards in any category, but Pullman used a balanced attack and solid defense to turn back the Pirates.

Warrick led Rogers with 102 receiving yards.

GSL 4A/3A

Mead 45, Ridgeline 6: The visiting Panthers (5-1) won their second straight game and kept pace in the GSL race, topping the Falcons (2-4). Max Faagau had 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead Mead.

University 17, Ferris 0: The visiting Titans (3-3) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Saxons (0-6). Duncan MacArthur had two rushing touchdowns for University.

GSL 2A

West Valley 35, Clarkston 0: Nathan Zettle rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and Elijah Newman added 100 yards and a score on the ground as the visiting Eagles (5-1, 3-0) beat the Bantams (0-6, 0-3).

Deer Park 35, North Central 14: The Stags (3-3, 3-1) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-4, 0-3). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

East Valley 32, Colville 14: The visiting Knights (3-3) shot out to a 25-point halftime lead and coasted to a win over the previously unbeaten Crimson Hawks (5-1).

Newport 41, Freeman 40: Newport running back Kutter Driver scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 5-yard run, his third TD of the game, with about 8 minutes remaining and the Grizzlies (6-0) held off the visiting Scotties (4-2) in a shootout.