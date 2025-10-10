Washington State basketball to play at least 10 games on national TV

From staff reports

The Washington State men’s basketball team will play at least 10 games this season in front of a national audience.

Headlining the Cougs’ national television schedule, which was revealed by the school Friday, are two games against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s, along with an intriguing nonconference bout at USC and every game at the Southwest Maui Invitational.

WSU will first appear on national TV during its trip to Lahaina, Hawaii. The Cougars open the tournament at 4 p.m. Nov. 24 against host Division II Chaminade of Honolulu on ESPNU, then play either Arizona State or Texas at 3 or 5 p.m. Nov. 25 on ESPN or ESPN2. The final round of the tourney on Nov. 26 will also air on one of the ESPN channels.

The Cougars take on Southern California at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles. That game, the first meeting between the schools since the Trojans jumped ship to the Big Ten, will air on FS1.

WSU’s first West Coast Conference game to air on national TV will be Jan. 10 at Saint Mary’s (CBS Sports). The Cougars will also meet the Gaels for their final regular-season home game on Feb. 21. That game will air on one of the ESPN channels.

The Cougars and Zags will face off on national TV (CBS Sports) on Jan. 15 at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman. The renewed rivalry between WSU and Gonzaga continues in Spokane on Feb. 10 at the Kennel on one of the ESPN channels.

WSU will visit Oregon State for a nationally televised (CBS Sports) matchup on Feb. 4 in Corvallis. The Cougs’ final regular-season game to air on national TV will be a Feb. 25 road game against Loyola Marymount, which will air on one of the ESPN networks.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

Every other WSU game this season will be available to stream on ESPN+, including the first three rounds of the WCC tournament, which begins March 5 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The last three rounds of the tourney have yet to receive a TV designation.

WSU went 19-15 overall last year and 8-10 in WCC play in its first season in the conference. The Cougs, under first-year coach David Riley, lost to Georgetown in the opening round of the College Basketball Crown postseason tournament.