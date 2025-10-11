2 seats contested for Latah Town Council

By James Hanlon For The Spokesman-Review

Four candidates are competing for two council seats in a town that once considered disincorporating when no one filed to run for office.

About 185 people call Latah home on the southern edge of Spokane County.

In one race, a former councilwoman is running against an incumbent who replaced her when she resigned a couple of years ago.

Yvonne Warren, 66, said she had opposed the appointment of another individual to the council who is no longer serving, so she wants the seat back.

She is running against incumbent Nancy Conley. Warren was the only candidate to respond to interview requests from The Spokesman-Review.

“I want to see this town become a community again,” Warren said.

Warren moved to Latah 20 years ago after retiring as the director of an independent living program for people with special needs in Chico, California. She represents Latah on the Spokane County Housing and Community Development Advisory Committee.

People used to know their neighbors when she first came to Latah, but turnover has led to distance in the community.

“I want to know who is here in town and what they would like to see happen on the council,” she said.

To this end, Warren organizes events like the Latah Fall Festival, which just had its fourth year. The festival helps pay for Christmas presents for children in the community.

In a separate race, attorney Adam Papini is running against Marie Supon. Papini was appointed to the council in November 2024.

Papini was the town’s attorney for several years, according to his statement in the voter pamphlet. Before that, he was a prosecutor for the city of Spokane and was co-creator of Spokane Community Court.

He lost elections for Latah council in 2019, and for Spokane Municipal Court in 2017 after a DUI charge upended his campaign. The charge was dropped to a reckless driving conviction in 2018, according to Cheney Municipal Court records.

Latah Mayor Corinna Rittgarn and Councilwoman Diane Crockett are running unopposed in the November election.