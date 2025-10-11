4 killed, a dozen injured in shooting after Mississippi homecoming game

By Jeanine Santucci USA Today

At least four people were killed and a dozen more were injured in a shooting that broke out during a homecoming celebration overnight in Leland, Mississippi, according to the city’s mayor.

The shooting broke out at about 12 a.m. Saturday after a homecoming football game at Leland High School, Mayor John Lee told USA Today. After the game, people gathered near the city’s Main Street, where shots were fired, Lee said.

Nobody was in custody as of Saturday afternoon, Lee said. Authorities are expected to give more information at a news conference later in the afternoon, he said. The condition of the 12 injured was unknown, but they were taken to hospitals, Lee said.

“We’ve never had anything like this happen. We’re a city of low crime rate,” Lee said. “Everybody knows each other, we’re closely knit here in the city of Leland.”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting in the investigation and referred questions on the shooting to the Leland Police Department, which declined to comment Saturday morning.

Leland, about 120 miles outside the capital of Jackson near the Arkansas border, has a population of about 4,000 people.