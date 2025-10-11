Commentary: Washington Huskies find a way to finish vs. Rutgers, unlike in 2024

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The biggest roar of the first half came at 7:18 p.m. Friday, when a highlight was shown on the video board inside Husky Stadium.

It was not a Husky highlight.

It was, in fact, Mariners second baseman Leo Rivas’ line-drive single down the left-field line, which scored Jorge Polanco and tied the deciding fifth game of the American League Division Series with Detroit at 2-2.

Like the Mariners, the Huskies (eventually) found a way to finish.

You couldn’t say that about either team this time a year ago.

A year ago, UW flew 2,800 miles to Piscataway, N.J., for a Friday night game, outgained Rutgers 521 to 299 … and lost anyway. The Huskies threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 207 yards and 7.1 yards per carry, and did both without committing a turnover. They drove up and down the field … but didn’t finish.

Instead, kicker Grady Gross missed three field goals, while three other drives died due to penalties. A Will Rogers – remember him? – pass was tipped and fell incomplete at fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

Point being: Friday’s 38-19 win over Rutgers was far from perfect.

But it was progress.

“Just being a better second-half football team this year,” senior wide receiver Denzel Boston said of UW’s strides since last fall. “We needed to start faster in the first half. But at the end of the day, I just feel like the time we put in together and the trust and belief we have in each other when it comes down to these moments (is big).

“When the defense is on the goal line and they get those stops, those are key moments. When the offense can go and push the ball down the field, they can’t really stop us.”

Indeed, Demond Williams Jr. – who coach Jedd Fisch called “a superstar” – could not be stopped.

UW’s sophomore quarterback dazzled yet again, completing 21 of 27 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder added 136 rushing yards and two more scores, almost single-handedly skewering the Scarlet Knights. His two touchdown passes went to Boston – who snared a 23-yard toss through the outstretched arm of cornerback Jacobie Henderson, then settled under a 38-yard pop-up after turning around junior corner Bo Mascoe.

Williams is just the 16th FBS quarterback to pass for 400 yards and run for 100 yards in the same game.

That production is stunning.

But, to some, not surprising.

“He’s always going to do something that surprises me. He’s an electric player,” Boston said. “But everything that he’s doing, I’m not shocked that he’s doing it. That’s what he does.”

The imperfect part I mentioned earlier? Gross missed a 39-yard field goal attempt wide right, as an encouraging opening drive ended without points. Williams also lost a fumble after a 16-yard scamper, when Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome spun him around and ripped the ball away. Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond finished with 89 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry, thanks to a 51-yard rumble down the right sideline on the second play from scrimmage. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 386 yards with two touchdowns and an Ephesians Prysock interception, and UW corner Tacario Davis narrowly missed two more picks.

That’s a legitimate paragraph of problems.

But Williams was an unsolvable problem for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

And Boston could not be covered, regardless of the corner.

“God did gift me with an ability to track the football,” said Boston, who recorded five catches for 98 yards and the two touchdowns, before altering his answer. “Or it was my dad. Because when I was five years old, we’d be in the backyard throwing the ball and catching it over the shoulder. I’ve been doing it my whole life.”

The Huskies, on the other hand, have not been finishing forever. UW failed to finish winnable games against Rutgers, Washington State and Louisville in 2024. Washington went an unsatisfying 6-7 in Fisch’s debut.

But this is a new team in the ways that matter most. Last week, the Huskies trailed Maryland 20-0 in the third quarter, before ripping off 24 unanswered points to stun the Terrapins. And on Friday, Rutgers outgained the Huskies 146 to 80 and led 10-0 after the first quarter as well.

From there, UW dominated – which is a welcome development.

This fall, Williams and Co. are beating the teams they’re better than.

On Friday, the Huskies and Mariners both did that.

“We’re trying to avoid those double-digit comebacks. But we have done them a couple times now,” Fisch said with a smile Friday. “We just want to try to avoid them the best we can, and really come out and start fast and finish strong.”