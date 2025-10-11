A bright approach: Add warmth, character with different styles of lighting

A sense of grandeur is achieved in this dining room with the help of vintage and antique style lighting. (Handout/Handout/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

One of the easiest ways to bring personality and history into a modern space is through lighting. Antique or so called “old-fashioned fixtures” add warmth, character, and craftsmanship that one often can’t find in a modern fixture. Whether it’s a sparkling chandelier, a pair of vintage sconces, or even a retro floor lamp, lighting can help tell a story.

When you mix older style lighting pieces with sleek modern furnishings, the result feels fresh and unexpected. Instead of competing, the old and new help to create a sense of rhythm and balance, creating a space that looks layered and timeless.

Looking for ways to incorporate a bit of vintage charm using lighting? Here are 10 top tips:

• Consider a vintage chandelier to help anchor a space such as an entry, gallery or dining room to add instant grandeur.

• Look for antique sconces to bring depth and character to modern walls.

• Add a retro floor lamp to infuse a minimalist space with a sense of history and charm.

• Pair ornate antique lighting with rich textiles like velvet or leather for a luxurious feel.

• Frame your bedside tables with antique sconces or small chandeliers for a sense of formality and elegance.

• Treat a bold antique fixture as functional art that doubles as a conversation piece.

• Mix metals thoughtfully by pairing antique brass or bronze with contemporary finishes such as nickel or chrome.

• Use antique pendants in hallways, foyers or stairwells to add charm to transitional spaces.

• Highlight ornate fixtures by pairing them in the same space with those that are modern to create a sense of modernity and balance.

• Layer antique lighting with recessed or modern lamps to create depth and balance.