A bright approach: Add warmth, character with different styles of lighting
One of the easiest ways to bring personality and history into a modern space is through lighting. Antique or so called “old-fashioned fixtures” add warmth, character, and craftsmanship that one often can’t find in a modern fixture. Whether it’s a sparkling chandelier, a pair of vintage sconces, or even a retro floor lamp, lighting can help tell a story.
When you mix older style lighting pieces with sleek modern furnishings, the result feels fresh and unexpected. Instead of competing, the old and new help to create a sense of rhythm and balance, creating a space that looks layered and timeless.
Looking for ways to incorporate a bit of vintage charm using lighting? Here are 10 top tips:
• Consider a vintage chandelier to help anchor a space such as an entry, gallery or dining room to add instant grandeur.
• Look for antique sconces to bring depth and character to modern walls.
• Add a retro floor lamp to infuse a minimalist space with a sense of history and charm.
• Pair ornate antique lighting with rich textiles like velvet or leather for a luxurious feel.
• Frame your bedside tables with antique sconces or small chandeliers for a sense of formality and elegance.
• Treat a bold antique fixture as functional art that doubles as a conversation piece.
• Mix metals thoughtfully by pairing antique brass or bronze with contemporary finishes such as nickel or chrome.
• Use antique pendants in hallways, foyers or stairwells to add charm to transitional spaces.
• Highlight ornate fixtures by pairing them in the same space with those that are modern to create a sense of modernity and balance.
• Layer antique lighting with recessed or modern lamps to create depth and balance.