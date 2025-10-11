Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark, Ferris, Shadle Park advance in District 6 softball

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

District 6 softball

4A

Lewis and Clark 17, Gonzaga Prep 3 (5): Rhiannon Kilgore went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the second-seeded Tigers (8-8) defeated the fourth-seeded Bullpups (1-15) in a first-round game. Taryn Barbieri led G-Prep with two hits. LC plays at top-seeded Chiawana on Monday at 4:00 p.m. The Bullpups fall to a loser-out game on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

Ferris 16, Pasco 0 (5): Ava DeLeon hit a home run and scored three runs and the third-seeded Saxons (8-8) shut out the second-seeded Bulldogs (1-20) in a first-round game. Maggie Singleton, Frankie Schone and Bella Hao combined for 10 RBIs for Ferris. Ferris plays at top-seeded Mead on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

3A/2A

Shadle Park 10, Grandview 0 (5): Winning pitcher Maddie Mann drove in three on three hits and the eighth-seeded Highlanders (11-6) eliminated the visiting ninth-seeded Greyhounds (3-18) in a play-in game. Shadle Park plays at top-seeded Mt. Spokane on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Girls soccer

Cheney 4, Clarkston 2: Kaycee Curley scored two goals and assisted on another and the Blackhawks (5-6-2) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-8-1). Daniella Lucas scored both goals and Lily Somers had 13 saves for Clarkston.

Cross country

56th Annual Max Jensen Invitational at Carmichael Middle School in Richland.

Boys – Lewis and Clark’s Elijah Tobin took first place with 15:27.18. Elliot Yegge of North Central placed third with 15:30.29. John Troxel of Central Valley finished sixth (16:10.66) and Corbin Eiseman from LC finished tenth (16:12.76).

LARGE SCHOOLS: 1, Bishop Blanchet 89. 2, Lewis and Clark 98. 3, Central Valley 116. 4, North Central 122. 10, Ferris 224.

SMALL SCHOOLS: 2, West Valley 112. 4, Cheney 123. 6, Chewelah 163. 7, Riverside 190.

Girls – Talia Bonville from Post Falls placed fourth with 18:31.20.

LARGE SCHOOLS: 1, Kamiakin 39. 2, Richland 63. 3, Jackson 66. 7, North Central 168.

SMALL SCHOOLS: 2, Chewelah 68. 4, Riverside 106. 9. Deer Park 174.