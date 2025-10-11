Sounders break out Mariners’ victory dance in win over Real Salt Lake

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – M’s fever spread to Lumen Field.

In celebration of a goal and the Mariners advancing to the American League Championship Series, the Sounders’ starters huddled and replicated the baseball team’s signature dance after wins.

Four minutes into Saturday’s match against Real Salt Lake, it seemed the night would be a barrage of goals. Instead, it was close calls and near misses as the Sounders grinded out another 1-0 win.

The announced crowd of 31,587 pulled their hoodies on to protect against the rain in the waning minutes of the match. Some wanted to also cover their faces when RSL placed an equalizer into goal in the 89th minute.

It was waived off due to an offside call after VAR review. Salt Lake had another chance in extra time off a corner kick that took an agonizingly long time to clear and for Ricardo Montero to whistle the match over.

Sounders midfielder João Paulo gained possession of the ball to help create Seattle’s opening goal. Jordan Morris had the cross into the box for Pedro de la Vega, the winger instead tapping a pass to an open Paul Rothrock at the backpost. Capitol Hill’s finest cut a right-footed shot across the line in the fourth minute for his fourth goal of the season.

Rothrock trotted to the southeast corner of the field and waited for his teammates to join him for the celebratory choreography.

A slight irritation started to build as the Sounders (14-9-10) continued to get into scoring position in the first half but couldn’t net a goal. RSL keeper Rafael Cabral had an impressive save on a Morris penalty kick in the 14th minute. Sounders center back Jackson Ragen skied a shot in the 25th minute and de la Vega bumbled a touch to set up an attempt in the 43rd minute with Cabral way off his line.

Salt Lake (12-17-4) needed a win to clinch a postseason berth but didn’t play like a team that wanted to continue their season. The Claret-and-Cobalt didn’t have any shots on-target in the first half, the Sounders taking a 1-0 lead into the break.

Seattle had some careless plays that provided more opportunities for RSL to find an equalizer in the second half. But Sounders keeper Stefan Frei saved shots from midfielders Noel Caliskan in the 47th minute, Diogo Gonçalves in the 58th and Jesus Barea in the 74th and 85th.

The festive vibe started about 15 minutes before kickoff when the club unveiled their banner recognizing their first Leagues Cup title win in August. Seattle buried a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami CF 3-0 at Lumen.

The banner was hung next to the one honoring the team’s 2022 CONCACAF Champions League (now Champions Cup). The stadium’s southwest rafters are also decorated with banners recognizing the Sounders’ four A-League championships, four U.S. Open Cup titles, two MLS Cup wins and the 2014 Supporters’ Shield.

Another could be added given the way the Sounders played overall Saturday.

The team was without 11 players due to international duty, injuries and midfielder Albert Rusnák serving a one-game suspension for being shown a red card against Portland. But, again, the serviceable depth was on full display.

The Sounders did sign three players from their MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance under the extreme hardship rule to fill out the bench. Peter Kingston, who also starred for Ballard FC, joined Sebastian Gomez and Tino Lopez on the roster.

Kingston subbed on for de la Vega in the 80th minute and Lopez entered in the 92nd for Ferreira.

Seattle’s absences created four starting lineup changes. Right back Alex Roldan shifted to center back due to injuries to Kim Kee-hee (calf) and first-choice defender Yeimar (hamstring). Kalani Kossa-Rienzi replaced Roldan and Jon Bell filled in for left back Nouhou, who’s with his Cameroonian national team.

Cristian Roldan (U.S.) and Obed Vargas (Mexico) are also with their national teams, moving João Paulo and Danny Leyva into the midfield. Jesús Ferreira took the reins in the attack for Rusnák and Pedro de la Vega started on the wing.

The Sounders will finish the regular season slate on the road against the Eastern Conference’s New York City FC on Saturday. Seattle is guaranteed one more home match as part of the best-of-three playoff opening round.