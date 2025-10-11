The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
44°F
Current Conditions
Light rain
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Spokane plays to 1-1 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC

Staff report

The Spokane Velocity missed on an opportunity to climb in the USL League One standings, but the club didn’t lose any ground.

Spokane gained a point and solidified itself at third in the USL1 table, playing to a 1-1 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday evening in rainy conditions at ONE Spokane Stadium.

With three matches left to play, the Velocity (13-6-8) are two points behind second-place Chattanooga, which lost to Forward Madison FC earlier Saturday. The Velocity have already clinched a playoff spot, but a win over seventh-place Tormenta (11-11-6) would have put Spokane into a tie for second in the standings.

Star Spokane striker Luis Gil converted on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute, slipping a shot into the bottom-right corner of the net to tie the score after South Georgia forward Niall Reid-Stephen had scored an impressive goal in the 39th minute on a free kick from just outside the penalty area.

Both sides had a couple of close shots during the final stretch of the second half, but both benefited from strong defensive and goalkeeping efforts.

South Georgia controlled possession for 53% of the match, but Spokane had 14 shots (six on target) compared to seven shots (one on target) for the visitors.